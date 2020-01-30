Maidaan: Ajay Devgn Scores a Goal with his Promising Look as Syed Abdul Rahim in these New Posters

Ajay Devgn's first look from Maidaan out now (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While Ajay Devgn is still relishing the success of Tanhaji at the box office, his next outing looks like a winner already. The actor is gearing up to play football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in Maidaan who coached India to victory at the Asian Games in 1951 and in 1962. He served as the manager of the Indian football team from 1950 till 1963. After unveiling the film's poster, the makers have now released the actor's first look from it and he sure looks promising as the celebrated coach. Maidaan New Poster Out! It Will Get Really Muddy In This Ajay Devgn-Priyamani Biopic (View Pic).

We are being honest when we say that Ajay's look resembles his avatar from Raid or even Prakash Jha's Gangaajal, but we have no qualms about it. The film is being helmed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma and he's currently finishing the film's final schedule. The filmmaker wants to highlight the man who is credited to be the instigator of football in India. The movie will also star South actress Priyamani who plays the actor's wife in it.

Earlier National Award winner Keerthy Suresh was roped in to star opposite Devgn. However, after the actress and producer Boney Kapoor felt that she was too young to essay the role, she decided to exit the project and Priyamani was roped in later. Maidaan will hit the screens on November 27, 2020.