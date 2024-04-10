Ajay Devgn's Maidaan offers a captivating journey back to the 1950s and 60s, delving into a pivotal era in India's sporting history, well before its remarkable triumph at the Prudential Cup in 1983. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film introduces audiences to the inspiring tale of Syed Abdul Rahim, an unsung hero of Indian sports, whose remarkable efforts as a football coach culminated in securing a historic gold medal at the 1962 Asian Games.Alongside Devgn and Priyamani, the film features a stellar cast including Boman Irani and Keerthy Suresh, each delivering compelling performances in their respective roles. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Maidaan promises to be a stirring tribute to the indomitable spirit of India's sporting legends. According to reports, Maidaan has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. Maidaan Review: Ajay Devgn As Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim Shines in This Sports Drama, As Per Critics!.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here. Maidaan: Who Is Syed Abdul Rahim? Here's All You Need to Know About Real-Life Football Coach Played by Ajay Devgn in the Film!.

Watch Maidaan Trailer

The synopsis of Maidaan reads, 'Inspired by the Indian national football team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim, who is regarded as the architect of Indian football, encapsulating the golden era from 1952 to 1962.' The film will be released on April 10.

