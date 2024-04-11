Maidaan, releasing in theaters today, promises to be a treat for audiences on the occasion of Eid. This biographical sports drama, featuring Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, also known as Rahim Saab, the renowned football coach who revolutionised the sport in India, has left critics impressed with his performance. Rahim Saab’s legendary contributions earned the Indian Football Team the nickname ‘Brazil of Asia’. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film depicts the hurdles, sacrifices and victories faced by Rahim Saab and the Indian football team as they strive to overcome societal barriers and leave their mark on the world stage. This sports drama has certainly made an impact on critics. Maidaan Movie Review: Ajay Devgn’s Sports Biopic is a Compelling Watch When Not Burdened by Weak Drama and Chak De Hangover.

In addition to praising Ajay Devgn’s performance in the film, some critics have emphasised that Maidaan is a must-watch, particularly on the big screen, for an exhilarating experience. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics for the Maidaan movie. Maidaan: Ajay Devgn's Film Lands in Legal Trouble, Mysore Court Issues Stay Order Amid Plagiarism Allegations.

Watch The Trailer Of Maidaan Movie Below:

Times of India – Ajay Devgn shines as Rahim, becoming a larger-than-life figure despite a quiet, understated, dignified demeanour. Maidaan is a must-watch on the big screen for the thrilling experience and outstanding storytelling.

123Telugu – Without an iota of doubt, Maidaan is one of the best sports dramas ever made in India. It has hair-raising sequences, edge-of-the-seat moments, emotions, and drama in equal parts. It’s no surprise that Ajay Devgn is a three-time National Award winner, and through Maidaan, he once proves why he is the best in the business.

Zee News – Ajay Devgn who emotes through his eyes, his brooding intensity takes on the vindictive Choudhury. Priyamani is Runa Rahim, SA’s wife who shows quiet resilience through her husband’s most trying times.

DNA – Maidaan scores because of the balanced narrative without jingoism. The film rides on the performances of the leads. Ajay Devgn is the soul of the film. Ajay’s expressive eyes depict the coach’s inner turmoil effortlessly.

Maidaan, produced by Zee Studios and Bayview Projects LLP, also features Priyamani as Saira Rahim, Gajraj Rao as Roy Chaudhary and Rudranil Ghosh as Shubhankar. Share your thoughts with us about this sports drama in the comment section below.

