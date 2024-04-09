Ajay Devgn's sports drama Maidaan, slated to release in theatres on April 11, is superhit among critics. Early reviews suggest that the film based on Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering football coach in India between 1952 and 1962, is worth the watch. Apart from Devgn, the biographical sports drama also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in important roles. Regarding Maidaan's review, critics have hailed the flick's performance and storyline. Check out Ajay Devgn's Maidaan's review roundup below. Maidaan: Who Is Syed Abdul Rahim? Here's All You Need to Know About Real-Life Football Coach Played by Ajay Devgn in the Film!

HT: "Ajay has given his all to this understated yet strong character, and he is undeniably the soul of the film. Very different from Shah Rukh Khan's Kabir Khan in Chak De, Ajay brings his own swag on screen with a cigarette perpetually between his fingers throughout the film and letting his eyes do the talking. With the aura that he has, his restrained yet stirring performance brings in so much of gravitas to the film."

Firstpost: "With Maidaan , Sharma and writer Riteish Shah want to take us through the 50’s and show what the game meant for India. Devgn, as Rahim, has a certain sense of composure about him. He’s free from the constraints of emulating the man’s nuances since his mannerisms and personality are not known to many." Maidaan Final Trailer: Ajay Devgn Displays ‘Never Give Up’ Attitude As Late Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim in Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s Sports Film (Watch Video).

Watch Maidaan Trailer:

India Today: "Maidaan is not only a treat for football enthusiasts but also quite a delight for movie lovers. It immortalises the unsung hero, after whom India never qualified for the Olympics. Rahim, in one scene, says 'Kismat haathon se nahi, pairon se likhi jaati hai (destiny is written by foot, not hands)'. While it was the truth back then, you realise in reality, luck favours the brave, and SA Rahim was truly Indian football's Braveheart."

News18: "Ajay keeps you invested in him and his character, Gajraj Rao gets you riled up with his performance as a vindictive journalist. It is probably the first time in his career, since Black Friday, that Gajraj Rao is going to make people angry with his character on screen. He truly deserves the applause."

