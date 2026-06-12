‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Movie Review: Heartbreakingly Beautiful! Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, AR Rahman Soul of Imtiaz Ali Film (LatestLY Exclusive)

Before the release of his latest film Main Vaapas Aaunga on June 12, 2026, director Imtiaz Ali had wished that the new generation of audiences would get his work of art in the first viewing itself. “Main Vaapas Aaunga is my attempt at ‘love at first sight’,” Imtiaz Ali said in a media interaction with LatestLY. What he meant was that he wants the Gen Z film lovers to understand the meaning of his new film in the first attempt itself, without a repeat viewing. He also said that youngsters from Gen Z are relating to characters in his earlier movies like Rockstar and Tamasha more than the millennials or any other generation. Well, we know for sure that Main Vaapas Aaunga will leave a strong impact on the minds of audiences of all age groups in the first watch itself. The film may seem slow in the first half as it builds up the narrative, but ultimately it is so powerful that one would want to watch it again. Main Vaapas Aaunga is a masterpiece by Imtiaz Ali, albeit with minor flaws. Let’s see what our review says.

What Is ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ About?

With the main theme of the India-Pakistan Partition as the backdrop, Main Vaapas Aaunga tells the forgotten love story of a 95-year-old Sikh grandfather Ishar Singh Grewal aka Keenu (Naseeruddin Shah). The old man has dementia and is counting his last days, but something keeps him on the edge – a forgotten wish, a longing for his lady love Afsana aka Jiya aka “Mallika Dilfareb” (Sharvari), the memory of suffering in the wake of Partition, and more. Hardly able to articulate himself in his state, Ishar Singh’s family has given up on him. But his grandson Nirvair Grewal (Diljit Dosanjh) comes to his rescue from London.

Nirvair patiently tries to decipher the riddle that his grandfather’s gibberish offers. Ishar aka Keenu wishes to be in Sargodha, which is now in Pakistan. He recognises some pictures of his family and friends from the pre-Partition era. Nirvair understands that something on “the other side” ails his grandfather, and that the nonagenarian will not die peacefully unless he has found that. While struggling with his own love life and career, Nirvair decides to travel to Pakistan after connecting with several families on both sides who have similar tales of migration. Will he succeed in his mission?

‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Trailer - Watch Video:

The clever trope used in Main Vaapas Aaunga in the writing by Imtiaz Ali and Nayanika Mahtani is that instead of naming India and Pakistan, its religions or the political people, it uses the incorrigible memories of the gent to talk in code. So, Keenu, in his dementia, talks about the “Martians” attacking people, wanting to take over the Moon, Adolf Hitler, World War II, etc. But everything has a meaning once we see his memories unfold on screen.

‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Message – Love, Loss and Compassion

Through the plot of a grandfather in his nineties, longing for something from his youth in undivided India in the pre-Partition area, Main Vaapas Aaunga weaves a tale of true love, compassion, irreparable loss, grief, sacrifices, and circumstances beyond control for families affected by the politics of nations. The futility of violence, of war, of politics and religious disharmony, to the displaced lives of migrants and refugees that will never be the same again.

The heartbreak and suffering, not just in romantic love, but between family members. The torturous misery that is forced upon people as a result of the actions of the powers that be. In spite of the immense loss of its protagonists, Main Vaapas Aaunga preaches love over bitterness, resolution over conflict and peace over war. It showcases the message beautifully through the heartfelt song by AR Rahman and Diljit Dosanjh, “Kya Kamaal Hai” that rolls at the end credits.

‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Post Credits Song ‘Kya Kamaal Hai’ – Watch Video:

AR Rahman Returns To Form With ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

After his recent controversial comments on not getting work in Bollywood, Oscar Award-winning composer AR Rahman returns to form with Main Vaapas Aaunga. Although he was applauded by listeners for the score of 2025 films Chhaava and Tere Ishk Mein, it is with Main Vaapas Aaunga that he redeems himself. The AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali combination has never failed over the years – unbelievably good songs in Rockstar (2011), Highway (2014), Tamasha (2015), and Amar Singh Chamkila (2024). The maestro’s fans are in for a treat with Main Vaapas Aaunga as well, with Rahman back to what he does best – soulful melodies.

‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Cast Performances

The main characters in Main Vaapas Aaunga are those of Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh, and both deliver the goods. Naseer Saab is a veteran Bollywood and international actor, known for always being in character and his powerful performances. Main Vaapas Aaunga is another feather in his cap. Diljit Dosanjh is the soul of the film. In Main Vaapas Aaunga, one cannot take one’s eyes off Diljit. Not for nothing is he one of the biggest superstars in the world, as an actor and a singer. Vedang Raina impresses as the innocent and sweet young Keenu, who goes through so much agony and how it affects him. Sharvari, as the beautiful and mischievous Afsana "Jiya" who continues to have faith and hope in trying times, is a revelation as an actress. Rajat Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani and Sanjay Suri, among other cast members, perform well as the family members. ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’: Imtiaz Ali and Vedang Raina Talk About Gen Z Relationships and Finding True Love (LatestLY Exclusive).

Director Imtiaz Ali’s Best Film – ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

For a long time, Main Vaapas Aaunga will be considered Imtiaz Ali’s most relevant film. What seems like a simple tale of an old flame is told cinematically by Imtiaz Ali through a parallel narrative. The hazy images and memories in the mind of a now elderly Keenu are shown through a period drama narrative throughout the film. The past is gone but it has left behind memories in bits and pieces for every human. Something connects us to the past even though we have moved on. And we should not try to stop those memories. This is what is shown lovingly, achingly, by Imtiaz Ali in Main Vaapas Aaunga. Grief prevails and should not be stopped. It should be experienced as it happens. ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Trailer: Imtiaz Ali Explores Love, Loss, and Partition in Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari's Film (Watch Video).

‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ - Verdict and Rating

In times of worldwide conflict and crises, the region of India and Pakistan still has the painful memories of Partition to deal with. Will it all vanish, as the older generation fades away, or will it remain through the hearts of the young? Will the present and future generations be able to find true love, or love unconditionally, like the love of Keenu and Afsana? Main Vaapas Aaunga asks these questions and provokes the viewer to think, to feel, to experience the magic of love and compassion. Among the many films and television series based on the India-Pakistan Partition that always hit home, Main Vaapas Aaunga will remain a must-watch creation. And no, it is NOT like Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal (2009), which had a similar parallel narrative. Main Vaapas Aaunga is a completely different film. Experience it in theatres for the full impact of the visuals, story and music.

Rating: 4.0

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Exclusive Review). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).