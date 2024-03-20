When Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made their relationship official in June 2019, on the occasion of the latter’s birthday, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Although rumours have been circulating that they were in a relationship since 2016, the duo took almost three years to confirm it on social media. Since then, pictures of them from romantic outings, family occasions and social gatherings have surfaced online. Fans of Malaika and Arjun have eagerly awaited news of them taking their relationship to the next level. However, recent reports suggest that the two have decided to part ways. Malaika Arora Finally Indulges in Some Instagram PDA with an Adorable Birthday Wish for Arjun Kapoor (View Pic).

A source close to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor told HT, "They never parted ways, so there is no question of giving their relationship a second chance." Rumours about their on-and-off breakup began circulating in 2023, and they intensified when Malaika wasn’t spotted at several events with Arjun. Indeed, their individual appearances at numerous occasions raised eyebrows. Indeed, during Koffee With Karan Season 8, when Arjun was questioned about the future of his relationship with Malaika, he responded to the show’s host, Karan Johar, saying, “I don't want to speak about anything specifically right now because I think that's unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it.”

However, it seems all is well in Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s paradise. The two were spotted together at the special screening of Kunal Kemmu’s film Madgaon Express. A paparazzo shared a video where the couple is seen bidding adieu to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan after the event, leaving together in the same vehicle. Check it out below: Arjun Kapoor- Malaika Arora Parted Ways a Few Months Back Due to Commitment Issues? Here’s What We Know!

Malaika Arora Spotted With Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora rocked in a black co-ord set and white shoes, while Arjun Kapoor exuded style in a blue jersey T-shirt matched with black pants, a black baseball cap and white shoes. Although they didn’t pose together for the paparazzi, they smiled and waved as they headed towards their vehicle.

