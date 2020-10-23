Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan extended birthday wishes to her best friend Malaika Arora on her 47th birth anniversary. The 40-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to post a throwback selfie from a party with her close friend and complimented it with a sweet birthday wish in the caption. Happy Birthday, Malaika Arora: From ‘Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha,’ to ‘Kitni Haseen Zindagi,’ 5 Indie Pop Songs Every ’90s Kid Enjoyed Growing Up (Watch Videos)

"Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever. I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and ofcourse... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons @malaikaaroraofficial," she wrote. Kareena Kapoor Shares a Beautiful Pre-Birthday Post, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora Are All Hearts for It (See Pic)

Bebo's Birthday Wish For BFF Malaika:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday @malaikaaroraofficial ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Oct 22, 2020 at 11:06pm PDT

In response to the post, Malaika commented, "Love u loads my beautiful bebo". Designer Manish Malhotra and Shaira Ahmed Khan were also seen pouring their wishes in the comments section.