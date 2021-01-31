Happy Birthday, Amrita Arora! The gorgeous actress had made her acting debut in Bollywood in 2002 with the film Kitne Door Kitne Paas. In the same year she had another Hindi film released, Awara Paagal Deewana, and that turned out to be successful. Amrita has done quite a few intriguing films and she’ll always be known for her vivacious avatar. However, the actress isn’t acting in films anymore. But she gives her glimpse of her off screen life with her family, gal pals and all loved ones through the posts she shares on Instagram. Malaika Arora Reminisces About Her Childhood Days with Sister Amrita.

Today, Amrita Arora celebrates her 43rd birthday and her sister, model-actress-host, Malaika Arora has shared a heartwarming birthday post for her. The Arora sisters are one of the most loved and popular siblings of B-town. Be it for their style statements, parties or outings or family gatherings, these two have set major sister goals. On the occasion of Amrita’s birthday, let’s take a look at the birthday post shared by Malla and more seven pictures of the stunning Arora sisters. Kareena Kapoor Khan Enjoys A Fun Night Out With Sister Karisma Kapoor, BFFs Amrita And Malaika Arora!

Malaika’s Birthday Post For Amrita

Major Throwback - 15 Years Ago

Slaying It In Style

Desi Vibes

Familia

The Famous Girl Gang Of B-Town

Divas

HAWT

Aren’t these Arora sisters absolutely gorgeous? While sharing the birthday post for Amrita, sis Malaika wrote, “Always by ur side my little sis, watching over you. May we always laugh, cry, fight, gup, eat, cook, travel together. Love u loads happy birthday @amuaroraofficial.” We wish Amrita Arora a very happy birthday and a fabulous life ahead!

