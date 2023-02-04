Imphal, February 4: A powerful hand grenade exploded on Saturday in Imphal's Hapta Kangjeibung where a fashion show is expected to be held with actress Sunny Leone in attendance, police said.

There were no reports of any injuries, the police said, adding that it suspected underground militants to be behind the blast. Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast Case: Karnataka Police Conduct Searches at Multiple Places in Tamil Nadu.

Grenade Blast Near Sunny Leone’s Fashion Show Venue in Imphal:

Manipur | Explosive device went off at a fashion show venue at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East dist around 6am today. "There is no report of any casualty. We suspect it to be an explosive device like a Chinese grenade," says Maharabam Pradip Singh, SP Imphal East to ANI. — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

The explosion occurred only 100 metres from the venue of Sunday's fashion show. No militant outfit or individual has claimed responsibility so far. Andhra Pradesh Blast: Reactor Explosion at GMFC Labs Private Limited Causes Panic in Anakapalli.

A case was lodged at the Porompat police station. The fashion show was planned to promote Manipur's handlooms, khadi products and tourism.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2023 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).