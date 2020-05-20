Manisha Koirala Supports Nepal's Decision to Release New Map Amid Border Disputes With India, Leaves Her Indian Fans Disappointed (View Tweets)
Manisha Koirala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actress, Manisha Koirala is a fresh controversy. The actress' latest tweet has created a stir on social media, leaving her Indian fans offended. The tweet comes in regards to the latest controversy over the new updated map of Nepal that claims the Indian territories as its own. Manisha, who hails from Nepal, tweeted her support to this decision of the Nepal government. That attracted flak from her Indian fans. Nepal Releases New Map Amid Border Disputes With India, Shows Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura As Part of Its Territory.

The Dil Se actress took to the Twitter to write, "Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now." Check out the tweet below.

Manisha Koirala's Tweet:

As she posted this tweet, she received negative comments from the fans in India. They pointed out how the fans loved her Bollywood films and performances in Indian films and yet she came out in support of Nepal. Here are a few tweets.

Offended Fan Writes:

Another Fan Tweets To Manisha

Surprised Fan

Movie Reference

Criticism Hurled

The Nepal cabinet approved of this new map that shows Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as parts of Nepal. “The new map incorporates northern, southern, western and eastern International borderlines as well as includes the political and administrative arrangements," said Yuba Raj Khatiwada, Nepal's Minister of Finance and Information and Communication.

The 49-year-old actress is yet to react to the criticism she received for the tweet. She has worked in noted Bollywood movies like Dil Se, 1942: A Love Story, Bombay, Indian, Gupt, Mann, Lajja, Sanju, Lust Stories to name a few.