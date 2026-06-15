Manjari Fadnnis Vows Justice for Slain Community Dog Mikey, Says ‘Will Make Sure Rest of Your Friends Are Safe’ (Watch Video)

Bollywood actress Manjari Fadnnis is spearheading a passionate fight for justice after Mikey, a cherished community dog in her Mumbai housing society, was allegedly brutally killed earlier this month. The Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actor shared a series of emotional posts on social media, expressing her profound grief and determination to hold the perpetrators accountable, promising that such an act of cruelty will not go unpunished. Manjari Fadnnis Breaks Down on Camera After Community Dog Mikey Is Allegedly Beaten to Death (Watch Video).

Manjari Fadnnis's Latest Stand Following Community Dog Mikey's Death

Manjari Fadnnis has been vocal about the tragedy since it unfolded. In an emotional Instagram video posted on June 9, 2026, she broke down while recounting the horrifying incident. She followed this with a powerful note on June 14, 2026, directly addressing Mikey and assuring, "We will not rest till those people are held accountable and punished as they deserve." The actress further extended her commitment to animal welfare by stating, "Will make sure rest of ur friends are safe," echoing the community's collective resolve to protect other vulnerable animals.

Fadnnis highlighted the unity within her residential society in Mud Island, Mumbai, emphasising that Mikey's death has deeply affected many residents. She wrote, "None of us living here have slept well ever since we got to know what happened to you." She further added, "There is an Army of people living in this society who loved you & have been working tirelessly to find concrete evidence against the ones who Murdered you, to help the police in your investigation in whatever way we can in our capacity."

Manjari Fadnnis' Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjari Fadnnis 🇮🇳 (@manjarifadnis)

What Exactly Happened to Mikey?

Mikey, a long-haired community dog, had been a part of Fadnnis's housing society since 2019 or 2020 after being abandoned by his original family. He was loved and cared for by many residents, who often took him home for baths and grooming.

The alleged brutal attack on Mikey occurred when he was reportedly sleeping quietly near one of the building's basement areas. According to Manjari's distressing account, an individual from the society confessed that Mikey was hit on the head with an iron rod or stick, causing him to become disoriented and bleed from his mouth.

Following the initial assault, Mikey was allegedly dragged into a staircase area between B1 and the Lobby, where the attack continued. "They hit him more that he was bleeding from his mouth. He pooed, peed and dirtied the place," Fadnnis tearfully narrated in her video. In a chilling turn, the half-dead dog was then allegedly placed inside a gunny bag and thrown into a creek area behind the building. Shivpuri Dog Attack: Stray Dog Goes on Biting Spree, Injures 65 People Before Being Captured in Madhya Pradesh; Video Goes Viral.

As of June 15, 2026, the residents are still searching for Mikey's body. An FIR has been registered, and the community is actively collaborating with authorities to gather evidence and ensure justice for Mikey, with Manjari Fadnnis appealing for stronger laws against animal cruelty.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).