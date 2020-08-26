Today is Women's Equality Day. Before we go any further, we would like to tell you what exactly that means. On August 26, 1973, women in the US were granted their right to vote. Hence that day is of extreme significance for the country in general. The world acknowledges it as a day of Women's Equality. Although for women the fight for equality will never be over, films have tried to incorporate female leads that are strong, powerful, and extremely confident. That's a rare breed of female characters because Bollywood likes damsels in distress more, or else who will the hero save to prove his prowess. Of the dismal number of strong female-oriented movies being made here, we have picked out some of the characters that left an indelible mark on us on this day. So let's begin... Women’s Equality Day 2019: Are We Truly Equal? 8 Facts About Gender Inequality That Show We Have a Long Way to Go!

Mardaani - Shivani Shivaji Roy

Since strong is often misconstrued as just physical ability, we decided to start it with some muscles. Yes, female muscles or aka Shivani Shivaji Roy from Mardaani played by Rani Mukerji. Female cops are again a rarity in Hindi movies and thus her role comes as a refreshing change. She can kick ass and also use her brains to nab serial offenders. That's the perfect example of beauty with brains and also brawn! She teaches us we can be powerful and handful too!

Queen - Rani

Kangana Ranaut plays a traditional girl who had her life planned after getting married. But when her fiance dumps her a day before the wedding, for the first time she decides to do something she never dreamt of - take a solo trip. Someone who stayed in a sheltered existence all her life, this could have gone either way but Rani adapted and learned so much about life that she didn't feel any crushing need to have a man in her life. It's such a liberating feeling, only those who understood Queen will realise.

Khoon Bhari Maang - Jyoti

Yes, she was a damsel in distress but many life-threatening crocodile bites and a plastic surgery later, Rekha aka Jyoti decides to avenge the wrong done to her on her own. Now that's what we call BOLD! She had men to assist her but not fight the fight on behalf of her. It's extremely empowering even if it is illegal to exact revenge in this bloody way.

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu - Riana Briganza

Why her? That's simple! How often have you seen men assuming that your friendliness towards them is the hint that you like them romantically? Plenty right? Riana too goes through the same but does put an end to that by explaining why ek ladka aur ladki sirf dost bhi ho sakte hai. Kareena Kapoor did a good job to make this character really inspiring.

Anjaam - Shivani Chopra

This is probably one of the best characters Madhuri Dixit has ever played in her career. A really scary stalker Shah Rukh Khan who doesn't believe in taking no for an answer wrecks her life. But she doesn't give up. She makes him pay and all on her own!

English Vinglish - Shashi

Housewives have their own struggle where they are demeaned, belittled, and looked down upon even when she is the single most important reason to keep a family going. Sridevi as Shashi explains that beautifully and even triumphs over such mindset by deciding to conquer what many mock her for - English! If you will it, you can do it...and that's true for women as well.

Tumhari Sulu - Sulu

Another housewife who is everything that the word entails but is also so much more. She has a unique way of solving her problems. She may not be right always but she takes chances without shying away. That makes you feel like an achiever. Your mistakes are yours to learn from, Sulu told us that beautifully!

Mirch Masala - Sonbai

She is preyed upon, lusted upon, and seen as an object to have fun with...but she doesn't wail in self-pity but fights back. Smita Patil as Sonbai is all of us even today, fending off unwelcome advances and also getting blamed for it.

Asititva - Aditi

Aditi is so many wives that we see all around us. Neglected, taken for granted, sidelined, Aditi is everything our moms are. Where she differs is, she didn't take it lying down. She decides to reclaim her life. She taught us it's never late to start loving yourself.

Raazi - Sehmat

Women can't be spies, women can't be pilots, we have heard so many 'can'ts' that we love to gladly put everyone wrong. Sehmat, played by Alia Bhatt, was exactly that. She is sweet, docile, domestic, and pretty but she is also an Indian spy in the home of a Pakistani officer. This movie proves when on a mission, men or women, they only think about saving their country. That emotion is uni-gender!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).