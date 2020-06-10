Mika Singh Birthday: Best Songs of the Stylish Singer That Are Upbeat and Fun! (Watch Videos)

Mika Singh Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well-known singer Mika Singh turns 43 today. The controversial singing sensation won over hearts with his powerful voice. ICYMI, he is the brother of popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi. He became a rage in the country with his pop numbers and later on, his peppy B-town numbers. Soon, he became a voice for stars like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor prominently. However, it was in 2006 when the Bollywood fans recognized his potential.

Riteish Deshmukh-Riya Sen's "Dil Mein Baji Guitar" (Apna Sapna Money Money) was his real claim to fame! Later on, he gave hits like "Mauja Hi Mauja", "Singh is Kinng", "Dhanno", "Dhink Chika" and so on. Check out some of the best ones till now...

Dil Mein Baji Guitar (Apna Sapna Money Money)- Riteish Deshmukh-Riya Sen-Koena Mitra and Shreyas Talpade song was a hit then. The desi and upbeat flavour makes it hummable even after so many years.

Mauja Hi Mauja (Jab We Met)- Shahid and Kareena's crackling chemistry is so visible in this Punjabi flavoured song. The makers tapped into Geet's energy perfectly.

Dhanno (Housefull)- This is slightly a better rehash in the world of bad rehashes. Mika's voice gives a contemporary twist to this track which makes a party-hit for today's generation too.

Subah Hone Na De (Desi Boyz)- The track featuring Bruna Abdullah, John Abraham and Akshay Kumar is fun to dance on! Mika's voice stands out so well!

Heer Toh Badi Sad (Tamasha)- Now that's so unlikely for Mika to sing, right? But it worked wonders! The sad but peppy song featuring Deepika is one of his best ones!

These were his top best songs according to us from the many chartbusters that he gave us. Tell us your pick in the comments section below. Happy Birthday Mika Singh!