Money Laundering Case: Supreme Court Judge Prashant Kumar Mishra Recuses From Hearing Jacqueline Fernandez’s Plea in INR 200 Crore Case Linked to Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

New Delhi, June 11: Supreme Court judge, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, on Thursday recused himself from hearing Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea challenging a Delhi court order framing charges against her in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. A bench of Justices P.K. Mishra and Atul S. Chandurkar was hearing the matter when Justice Mishra informed the parties that he would not be able to hear the case due to his son's appearance on behalf of the government in a connected matter.

"In one of the connected matters, my son had appeared on behalf of the government. The case must therefore be placed before a different Bench," he observed, directing that it be listed before another bench of which he is not a member. The matter has now been posted for hearing on June 25. SC to Hear Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea Against Framing of Charges in Money Laundering Case on June 11.

In her special leave petition (SLP) filed before the Supreme Court, Jacqueline has challenged a Delhi High Court order refusing to quash the ED’s prosecution complaint and the trial court’s decision to frame charges against her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Earlier this month, the actor pleaded not guilty before a Delhi court in the money laundering case and expressed her willingness to face trial.

Appearing before the Patiala House Court on June 3, Jacqueline denied the charges framed against her under the PMLA and opted to contest the case on merits. The trial court also framed money laundering charges against Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul and 14 others, all of whom pleaded not guilty and sought trial. INR 200 Crore Extortion Case: Court Frames Charges; Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul, Others to Face Trial Under PMLA.

The matter is currently listed before the trial court for further proceedings on July 16. The development came weeks after Jacqueline withdrew her application seeking to become an approver in the case. The ED had opposed the plea, contending that her conduct during the investigation was "not satisfactory" and that she had failed to make a "full and true disclosure" in statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA.

The anti-money laundering agency has alleged that Jacqueline remained in regular contact with Chandrashekhar even after becoming aware of his criminal background and did not fully cooperate with the investigation into the alleged proceeds of crime.

According to the probe agency, Chandrashekhar arranged luxury gifts, valuables, and other benefits for Jacqueline using proceeds of crime generated through the alleged money-laundering activities.

The ED has accused Jacqueline of receiving luxury gifts worth around Rs 7 crore from Chandrashekhar. However, the actor has consistently maintained that she had no knowledge of his alleged criminal activities or the source of the money used for those gifts. The money laundering case stems from allegations that Chandrashekhar cheated the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of nearly Rs 200 crore.

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