It's the season of weddings, as many celebrities are getting hitched. Right from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain to Mohit Raina-Aditi, stars are definitely in the mood to take the plunge. Having said that, we've also learned that the next celeb to get hitched soon is Naagin babe Mouni Roy. Yes, you read that right! The TV actress is all set to marry businessman Suraj Nambiar by the end of this month. With this piece of news, we are sure you would want to know all things about Mouni-Suraj's shaadi. So, here are the deets, read on. Mouni Roy To Marry Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January 2022 – Reports.

Mouni Roy's Wedding Date and Time:

As per an exclusive report in Hindustan Times, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are all set to get married on January 27, 2022. The duo is prepping up for the D-day and are also back from their Dubai vacay. Also, as reported by the daily, the wedding is likely to take place in the afternoon.

Mouni Roy’s Wedding Venue:

Reportedly, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have zeroed down a supreme resort in Goa called ‘W’. The venue is said to be on the Vagator beach and is a popular destination among celebrities. And of course, as it's Goa, the shaadi is going to be a sea-facing beach wedding.

Mouni Roy's Wedding Guest List:

Mouni and Suraj's beach marriage is going to see family, close friends, and the near-dear ones from the TV and Bollywood fraternity. As per the portal, "producers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, former actor Aashika Goradia are the confirmed names," for the D-day. We might also see Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Ayah Mukerji, considering she's working with them in Brahmastra. Mouni Roy Birthday Special: Naagin Actress Rules Hearts With Her Phenomenal Fashion Offerings! (View Pics).

Who is Suraj Nambiar?

While we all know who Mouni is, the million-dollar question is who's her to-be husband Suraj Nambiar? FYI, as per reports, Suraj is an investment banker in Dubai and is a member of the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association. He also is the Director head of the Capital Markets in UAE. That's it, guys! These are a few top details we know about Mouni and Suraj's January wedding in Goa. If we talk about the couple, the two have been seeing each other for quite a long time and are finally ready to settle down. Stay tuned!

