Mohan Kapur, actor and former TV host of ZEE TV show Saanp Seedi, who recently gained prominence for playing Kamala Khan's father in Disney+ show, Ms Marvel, has found himself in a #MeToo controversy. A Twitter user has accused the actor of sexually harassing her when she was 15 years old, and had shared her #MeToo story on the social media platform. The Twitter user put out a series of tweets narrating her ordeal. She alleged that when confronted, Mohan Kapur tried to gaslight her and convince her that she was at fault. Sajid Khan Faces Another #MeToo Accusation; Sheela Priya Seth Alleges Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Looked at Her Private Parts ‘For About Five Minutes Straight’.

The alleged survivor also claims that when she shared her experience with the actor's then partner, she accused her back that she 'threw her baggage at her'. The Twitter user mentions how she felt like giving up her life then, and was worried if she was a victim of Stockholm Syndrome.

Check out her tweets below:

'Continued to Harass Me'

'Wanted to Marry Me'

'She Started Gaslighting Me'

'Confused and Depressed'

'Was Planning to Take My Own Life'

The Last Conversation With Mohan Kapur

In October, the survivor had shared the alleged screenshots of the conversation she mentioned in the above last two tweets.

At the time of writing this article, Mohan Kapur has kept his Twitter account restricted.

Mohan Kapur's Twitter Account (Photo Credit: Twitter)

We will update this story with more details when they are available. Mohan Kapur, meanwhile, is scheduled to reprise his role of Yusuf Khan in the upcoming MCU film The Marvels. He will also be seen in the Hindi film Life's Good, starring Jackie Shroff, that is scheduled to release on December 9.

