Mohan Kapur, actor and former TV host of ZEE TV show Saanp Seedi, who recently gained prominence for playing Kamala Khan's father in Disney+ show, Ms Marvel, has found himself in a #MeToo controversy. A Twitter user has accused the actor of sexually harassing her when she was 15 years old, and had shared her #MeToo story on the social media platform. The Twitter user put out a series of tweets narrating her ordeal. She alleged that when confronted, Mohan Kapur tried to gaslight her and convince her that she was at fault. Sajid Khan Faces Another #MeToo Accusation; Sheela Priya Seth Alleges Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Looked at Her Private Parts ‘For About Five Minutes Straight’.

The alleged survivor also claims that when she shared her experience with the actor's then partner, she accused her back that she 'threw her baggage at her'. The Twitter user mentions how she felt like giving up her life then, and was worried if she was a victim of Stockholm Syndrome.

Check out her tweets below:

TW: When I was 14 years old, I was a fan of this serial actress & we became friends. Her partner at that time @mohankapur also became friends with me. I respected the both of them almost like 2nd parents, & told them about my stressful life. But @mohankapur took advantage of me. — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) November 27, 2022

'Continued to Harass Me'

We constantly talked until I notice he started flirting with me. Then when I was 15 years old @mohankapur sent his d**k pics to me. He was apologizing nonstop & was depressed…. I forgave him. But after that he continued to harass me…. — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) November 27, 2022

'Wanted to Marry Me'

Said things like how he was in love with me, wanted to marry me, wanting me to grow up to be with him, and can’t wait for me to get older so I can sleep with him. Now I know that @mohankapur was grooming me. — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) November 27, 2022

'She Started Gaslighting Me'

His partner (now ex) knew the type of man he was…. She was aware that he was talking to me. When I met her in person, I told her everything that was happening. A year later I stopped talking to her after she started gaslighting me. I was so depressed about this situation…. — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) November 27, 2022

She told me how “I threw my baggage on her”…. I really truly felt that this woman didn’t care at all for what @mohankapur was doing to me… — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) November 27, 2022

'Confused and Depressed'

I was so confused & depressed…. I’m not sure if it’s Stockholm syndrome or what but I kept on thinking that all of this was my fault… and kept on wanting to be his friend again. I kept on thinking that he really truly cared about me… but he didn’t. — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) November 27, 2022

'Was Planning to Take My Own Life'

My depression got worst & I was planning to take my own life…. I kept on calling @mohankapur… he ignore my calls… and at times told me to get over it. Then completely twist the whole story to make me look like the bad person… he kept on saying that he can’t trust me… — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) November 27, 2022

The Last Conversation With Mohan Kapur

The last time I talked to @mohankapur was 2020 and I was crying… I said I really can’t take any of this anymore…. Hoping that he would apologize & understand the trauma he had cause. Instead he told me that he can’t trust me and the only way he can trust me again is if…. — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) November 27, 2022

I hop on video chat and send nudes to him in order to be friends with him again. #metoo @IndiaMeToo #MeToo — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) November 27, 2022

In October, the survivor had shared the alleged screenshots of the conversation she mentioned in the above last two tweets.

@mohankapur When I stand up for myself… you gaslight me and blame me for “misconstruing chat” and your reason for asking for my nudes was that you can prove your innocence???!! Does that even make any sense MOHAN?? #MeToo #metooindia pic.twitter.com/ZjsKZeJgB9 — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) October 12, 2022

At the time of writing this article, Mohan Kapur has kept his Twitter account restricted.

Mohan Kapur's Twitter Account (Photo Credit: Twitter)

We will update this story with more details when they are available. Mohan Kapur, meanwhile, is scheduled to reprise his role of Yusuf Khan in the upcoming MCU film The Marvels. He will also be seen in the Hindi film Life's Good, starring Jackie Shroff, that is scheduled to release on December 9.

