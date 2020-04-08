Mumbai Police Gives a Shout Out To 'Singham' Ajay Devgn as He Hails Their Video On COVID-19

Ajay Devgn (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Police is known to be creative when it comes to their social media posts! Whoever handles their Twitter account is well-aware about the latest trends and memes and they make perfect use of the same. The latest one is their post dedicated to Ajay Devgn's 'Singham.' We don't have to tell you how Ajay played the fierce cop in this Rohit Shetty film. That is what exactly pointed out in the tweet.

Earlier, Mumbai Police posted a heart warming video on the lockdown days and essential service providers. The Bollywood actor was impressed by the same and hailed the video.

On that, Mumbai Police tagged him and tweeted, "Dear ‘Singham’, Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were- ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona." Check out the tweet below.

Mumbai Police's Tweet

Dear ‘Singham’, Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Well, in case you still did not understand, they paid ode to his two films, Singham and Once Upon a Time In Mumbai..where he plays cop and a gangster respectively. Well, that's a nice way to connect with the large fan base of the account as well as the actor! It is important that Mumbaikars just follow the quarantine rules for their own safety and assist the police to make their work a bit easier. Meanwhile, let us wait for more such creative posts by Mumbai Police further!