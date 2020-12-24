A digital avatar of Kartik Aaryan features in the music video of Milind Gaba's song "Nachunga Aise". And we are not sure why. When CGI is breaking barriers like never before in cinema - James Cameron has developed the tech for seamless motion capture underwater - the Indian music scene is producing cartoonish videos which are worse than what many YouTubers produce at home. The real Kartik Aaryan would have looked much better! Just cannot understand the purpose behind this liberty the video has taken. The video is created by Om Raut, who is at the helm of the upcoming film, Adipurush, which scares us. Dhamaka: Did You Know That Kartik Aaryan's Role As A Journalist Was Initially Planned With Kriti Sanon and Not Him?

Coming to the music, well, it is the saving grace. The beats are catchy and you'd find yourself nodding your head to it. Asli Gold's lyrics add oodles of fun to it. Milind Gaba is the perfect voice for the dance number. The song will definitely go viral on Instagram Reels. Kartik Aaryan's Lookalike Spotted Again, This Time In Bandra; We Wonder What The Actor Is up to!

Watch Nachunga Aise Here:

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is going to be helluva busy. He is currently shooting for Dhamakaa, where he plays the role of a journalist dealing with a terrorist negotiation. He will also be seen in the horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaaiyya 2, where he stars alongside Kiara Advani, who just starred in a horror-comedy titled, Laxmmi. Kartik will also play the lead role in Dharma Productions' Dostana 2, where he stars alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He has said that the movie will talk about the LGBT community like never before in the mainstream cinema.

