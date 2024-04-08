The vibrant festival of Navratri is celebrated every year with much joy and anticipation across the country. The nine-day Hindu festival is marked twice a year, with Chaitra Navratri marking the beginning of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. During the nine-day festival, devotees worship Goddess Durga and her different incarnations. This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on April 9 and ends on April 17. Over the years, several Bollywood movies have highlighted and showcased the festival's magic in their plot. Navratri 2024: From Deepika Padukone's 'Nagada Sang Dhol' to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Udi Udi Jaye' Track, Here's Top 5 Songs Which Are Perfect to Groove On!.

From Salaman Khan-Aishwarya Rai's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Ram-Leela, Bollywood movies have always strived to capture the essence of this vibrant festival. As this year's Navratri festival draws near, here are some of the Bollywood movies that successfully portray the festive spirit and its cultural beauty.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Ram-Leela, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, perfectly blends his signature elements: majestic sets, grand dance sequences, and vibrant celebrations. The movie beautifully captures the essence of the festival through its energetic garba song "Nagada Sang Dhol Baje", radiating the joy and enthusiasm of the festivities.

Loveyatri

The 2018 film Loveyatri marked the acting debut of lead actors Ayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. The movie quickly captured the hearts of audiences upon its release, with the song "Chogada Tara" gaining widespread popularity for its modern touch on a traditional Gujarati folk tune. Loveyatri is a must-watch during the Navratri season.

Kai Po Che

One of the most popular tracks of the Navratri season, "Shubhaarambh", is from the movie Kai Po Che, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh. The movie is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. Kai Po Che is set in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and many scenes in the film beautifully showcase the magical fervour of the festival.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, depicts the story of two lovers who first met during the Navratri festival. The foot-tapping numbers like "Sun Sajni" and "Gujju Pataka" will set your mood right for the Navratri festival.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam stars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. The movie features one of the most iconic Navratri songs, "Dholi Taro Dhol Baje," which remains a favourite during the festive occasion. The film accurately captures the festive fervour with its splendid visuals and music. Ruslaan: Salman Khan Extends Best Wishes to Aayush Sharma for Film in Heartfelt Insta Post.

The colourful festival of dance and music finds a special place in Bollywood flicks. Navratri is incomplete without these popular movies that capture the essence of the festival, leaving audiences enchanted and ensuring that the magic of Navratri lives on through the silver screen.

