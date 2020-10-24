The moment we all were waiting for his finally here! As Neha Kakkar is finally married to Rohanpreet Singh. While the couple has not yet shared anything on their social media, we've got our hands on a few leaked videos online which sees the two taking pheras in Gurudawara. Earlier to this, dreamy pictures from NehuPreet's sangeet, mehendi and haldi ceremony were all over the web. And now in the latest videos surfacing online, we see the lovebirds being pronounced as man and wife. Indeed, it looks beautiful. Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Share Pictures From Their Mehendi Ceremony Ahead Of The Grand Wedding!

In the clip, Neha and Rohanpreet can be seen in colour co-ordinated outfits in shade pink. While Kakkar opted for a heavy lehenga-choli combo, Rohan, on the other hand, can be seen in a classic sherwani. The bride and the groom are surrounded by near and dear ones in the video. A few reports suggest that they first registered their marriage in Delhi and then followed the ritual by getting hitched in Gurudwara. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Haldi Ceremony: Bright and Sunny, the Duo Looks Radiant in their Yellow Outfits (View Pics).

Check Out The Video Below:

Here's The Baarat Video:

View this post on Instagram Dulhe raja.... 😍🔥🙈😘 @rohanpreetsingh #nehupreet #nehudavyah 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😘🙈 A post shared by 😇ℕ𝕖𝕙𝕦𝕙𝕠𝕝𝕚𝕔😘 (@_neheart_sakshi) on Oct 24, 2020 at 1:52am PDT

When Neha had made it official that she is getting married to Rohanpreet, all thought it's a publicity stunt for their upcoming music video 'Nehu Da Vyah'. However, that was not the case and the two were literally in love with each other. Lastly, congratulations to the newlyweds. Stay tuned!

