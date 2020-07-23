Netflix is unimaginably stringent with its viewership numbers. A little dip may cost original series their lives. Well, a new Turkish series was axed for very different reasons. Turns out the show had a gay character and government and various organisations of Turkey did not approve of it. If Only the world was a better place to live for the LGBT community. BTW, If Only is the title of the series as well. Ironic. Indian Matchmaking: Twitterati Slam the Netflix Show for Its Regressive Content and Cringey Dialogues (Read Tweets).

As per Financial Times, If Only’s creator Ece Yörenç told Turkish film website Altyazi Fasikul: "Due to a gay character, permission to film the series was not granted and this is very frightening for the future." The government refused to grant a license and instead of negotiation, Netflix decided to cancel the show - shockingly on the very eve when the shooting was supposed to begin. Ece also added that there were no gay sex scenes or any physical contact between the homosexual character with any other man.

The story of If Only is about a woman transported back in time. Only one of the five main characters was going to be gay. Shakuntala Devi: Vidya Balan's Film To Show The Late Maths Whiz's Pioneering Work In LGBT Movement And We Have Proof.

Mahir Unal, a spokesman for Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), agreed in an interview with Financial Times that authorities had raised issues with some Netflix scripts.

"|Must we collectively apologise to Netflix?" he said. "What do they want from us? Do we have to bless everything Netflix makes, find it proper and sanctify it? Is there no subject where we have a right to raise reservations?"

A Netflix spokesperson said: "Netflix remains deeply committed to our Turkish members and the creative community in Turkey. We are proud of the incredible talent we work with."

"We currently have several Turkish originals in production – with more to come – and look forward to sharing these stories with our members all around the world."

Turkey was once more liberal than the rest of the Middle East. LGBT people even had the right to seek asylum in Turkey. There was discrimination against the community, but at the same time, Pride Marches attracted thousands of people. But, lately, Pride have been cancelled in Turkey and there has been substantial pushback against the community from some government officials. Gay sexual conduct in private is not criminal in the country, however, the government has no rules recognising rights of same-sex couples.

