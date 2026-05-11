Nick Jonas Calls His ‘Jaan’ Priyanka Chopra ‘The Wind Beneath His Wings’ in Sweet Mother’s Day Post

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Singer-actor Nick Jonas paid an adorable tribute to superstar wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on the occasion of Mother's Day. The singing icon Nick took to his social media account and penned an emotional note for Priyanka. He wrote, “You are the wind beneath our wings. Happy Mother’s Day my Jaan. We love you so much…” Along with the message, he also shared a carousel of heartwarming moments of his own little family. Fact Check: Did Priyanka Chopra Share Note on ‘Genocide’ and ‘Propaganda’ After Oscars 2026 Controversy? Truth Behind Viral Screenshot.

In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen holding her little daughter Malti Marie Jonas in her arms, with both of them in matching braided hairstyles with pink extensions.

Nick Jonas Showers Love on Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Another candid picture captured the family of them three with Priyanka leaning affectionately on Nick’s shoulder as he holds their daughter close. Nick also shared a social media story dedicated to Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra. In the picture, Nick was seen posing with Madhu Chopra and Malti in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. He captioned it as, “Happy Mother’s Day Madhu. Love you so much.” For the uninitiated, Nick has always spoken about his close bond with his daughter and his obsession for his little girl.

On his appearance on the On Purpose podcast, he had said, "She came to the world under, sort of, very intense circumstances. We were expecting her to arrive in April of the year she was born, and we get a call that it’s going to be sooner." Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Orlando Bloom To Lead Survival Thriller ‘Reset’ From Director Matt Smukler.

He added, "We basically, you know, went into action and she was born via surrogate. We got to the hospital, and she came out. She was 1 pound, 11 ounces and purple basically." For the uninitiated, Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace after dating for a few months.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Nick Jonas). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).