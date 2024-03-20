Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Jonas offered prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on March 20. Several pictures and videos of the family went viral on social media. One of the videos shows PeeCee, Nick, and Malti getting mobbed by the fans in Ayodhya. Nick carefully protected his wife and daughter as a doting husband and father. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Their Daughter Malti Marie Seek Blessings at Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Temple (View Pics).

The "Sucker" singer made sure his wife Priyanka and their little girl Malti sat inside the car safely. Nick's actions won fans' hearts. Reacting to the video, a fan dropped a comment saying, 'Nick taking good care of his wife, daughter and mother-in-law. He's such a wonderful gentleman.' Another fan dropped heart emojis on the post. Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartwarming Moments With Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti Marie! (View Pics).

Nick Jonas Turns Protective for His Family in Ayodhya

Check Out Fans' Reactions:

Fans react to Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra arrived in India with her daughter Malti Marie last week. She was later joined by her husband and singer, Nick. Since returning to India, PeeCee has been making appearances in the city. The actress was earlier spotted at Isha Ambani's Holi bash. Later, on March 19, she attended an Amazon Prime Video event. On the work front, she will be seen in the Hollywood film Heads of State and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

