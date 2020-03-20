Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged: Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh and Other Bollywood Celebs Say 'Justice is Served'

Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Instagram)

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case were executed on Friday, March 20. The seven-year struggle of Nirbhaya's mother ended with sounds of applause from outside the Tihar Jail premises as soon as the hanging took place. While netizens reacting to the execution of the convicts are discussing about it being a delayed justice yet a crucial one and celebrating it, there are also some celebrities who took to social media to the react to the same. After the four convicts were executed this morning, the victim's mother, Asha Devi spoke to news outlets saying, "Finally they have been hanged, it was a long struggle. Today we got justice, this day is dedicated to the daughters of the country. I thank the judiciary & government."Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged in Tihar Jail Premises, Justice Served in 2012 Delhi Gangrape-Murder Case.

Celebrities such as Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh, Preity Zinta were among the first ones to react on social media as Nirbhaya case convicts started to trend on Twitter this morning. Taking to Twitter, Preity Zinta wrote, "Finally the #Nirbhayacase comes to an end. I wish it would have been faster but I'm happy it's over. Finally, she & her parents are in peace." Taapsee too tweeted wrote about it being a 'long struggle' for Nirbhaya's parents as she reacted to the execution of the four convicts. Here are celebrity tweets reacting to it.

Taapsee Pannu:

It’s done. Finally. I hope the parents can finally sleep slightly better tonight after YEARS. It’s been a long long battle for them. Asha Devi 🙏🏼 https://t.co/XidMPTzKm4 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 20, 2020

Preity Zinta:

Finally the #Nirbhayacase comes to an end. I wish it would have been faster but I’m happy it’s over. Finally she & her parents are in peace. #RIPJyoti #RIPNirbhaya #Justicedelayed #TookTooLong — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 20, 2020

Preity Zinta's Second Tweet:

If #Nirbhaya rapists were hung in 2012 the judicial system would have stopped so much crime against women. Fear of the law would have kept the lawless in check. Prevention is always better than cure. It’s time the Indian govt. takes steps for judicial reforms. #RIPNirbhaya🙏 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 20, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh:

Stricter law enforcement, harsher punishment & fast courts for quick justice is the only way to instil fear in monsters who even think of such heinous acts. #JusticeForNirbhaya — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 20, 2020

Kunal Kohli:

The Nirbhaya case verdict has been a crucial one and with the execution of the four convicts in the case, it is a major statement and sets the record straight crimes against women in India. More celebrity reactions to the verdict will be added soon.