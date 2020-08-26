Bollywood stunner Neha Dhupia is back with No Filter Neha season five. This time, as per the ongoing situation, the talk show comes with 'work from home' edition and guess what who's the first guest on the show? Well, it is none other than the soon daddy-to-be Saif Ali Khan. FYI, it was a few days ago when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif announced that the latter is preggers with their second child. Now, in a conversation with Neha on her talk show, the actor spilt beans on his social media presence, the toxicity on the said platform and more. However, the big revelation came in when he admitted to having a fake Instagram account. Taimur Funny Memes Go Viral After Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Announce Pregnancy, Memers Get Busy Cracking Jokes on His Popularity Being at Risk With Arrival of New Child.

Tagging wifey Kareena Kapoor as Miss Instagram and explaining why he deleted the fake Instagram account, he said, “Just because I’m not on social media doesn’t mean I don’t know what it is, for God’s sake. I actually was on it (Instagram) and I deleted it because I was finding it, again, I was getting irritated by toxic remarks and it’s taking too much of time and it's making me frown and I don’t want to get annoyed so literally, Ignorance is bliss. It’s like why would you want to listen to all that. My wife, on the other hand, I think she’s Miss Instagram, Mrs Gram!”

The good-looking lad then dropped the bomb by saying he was once on Instagram with a fake ID. He told to Neha, “When I had my fake account, I called it Shakun Kothari.” Well, if you are one living under the rock, then Shakun Kothari was Saif’s name in his film Baazaar opposite Radhika Apte. Saif Ali Khan Turns 50: Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Husband With an Adorable Video Debuting Her Baby Bump; View Inside Pictures From the Bash.

Must say, in a way to keep a track on what's going on the internet, the Nawab had the best way to take a stroll and not even get noticed. We bet many celebs might take inspiration from Saif on this. Stay tuned!

