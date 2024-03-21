Neha Dhupia's popular podcast, No Filter Neha Season 6, is gearing up for an exciting episode featuring Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal. The show, known for candid conversations with celebrities, promises an unfiltered look at Kaushal's life and career. A recently released promo for the episode hints at some interesting revelations. We can expect Vicky Kaushal to discuss various topics, from his personal life (including his relationship with Katrina Kaif) to his professional admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. No Filter Neha Season 6: Shahid Kapoor Reveals Quitting Smoking for Daughter Misha, Admits, ‘I Used To Hide From Her’.

The promo for No Filter With Neha throws us right into the action with Neha Dhupia playfully comparing Vicky Kaushal to Chris Hemsworth. We then see Kaushal's hilarious reaction, uttering "bhaag khul gaye" (meaning "luck has exploded") when discussing how he got Katrina Kaif in his life. The conversation seems to cover a range of topics, including the film Masaan which propelled Kaushal to fame. But wait, there's more! The promo hints at a "greatest" King Khan story from Kaushal about his admiration for Dunki co-star Shah Rukh Khan, promising a laugh-out-loud moment for viewers. No Filter Neha Season 6: Rashmika Mandanna to Appear on Neha Dhupia’s Show.

Vicky Kaushal on No Filter Neha

Vicky Kaushal's charm and wit, alongside Neha Dhupia's signature fun, promise to make this upcoming episode of No Filter Neha a fabulous one. This season boasts an amazing lineup of stars, including Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Rashmika Mandanna.

