She entered our hearts dancing on "Dilbar Dilbar" and stole it forever! Yes, we are talking about the sizzling beauty of the B-town, Nora Fatehi. The actress has taken the internet by storm with her goofy and sexy posts. Yet again, she posted a fun and groovy video but with a bigger purpose. Nora just clocked 16 million followers on Instagram! How cool is that now? ‘Pachtaoge’ Female Version Director Rajit Dev Reacts to Comparisons With Beyonce’s Song.

The new "Saki Saki" hottie shared a short clip on Instagram where she simply wrote '16 Million' in caption. In the video, she looks sexy as ever in a shimmery red thigh high slit gown. As she was getting her long, poky straight hair get styled, she decided to celebrate this special moment with a little happy dance! Check out the video below.

Nora Fatehi

View this post on Instagram 16 MILLION 🤩🥳💥🔥🧿 A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Sep 11, 2020 at 3:28am PDT

She was recently seen in the female version of music video "Pachtaoge." The original video featured her with Vicky Kaushal with audio by Arijit Singh. She also keeps posting fashionable posts on the social media platforms, once again proving that she is the perfect style icon for the youth. As of now, it is celebration time for the 28-year-old diva, with so much love pouring from her strong and huge Instafam!

