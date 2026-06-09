Old Video of Hrithik Roshan Calling Rajinikanth the ‘Greatest Legend’ Goes Viral Amid ‘Jailer 2’ Cameo Rumours – WATCH

Amidst swirling rumours of a potential powerhouse collaboration, Bollywood's Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, is reportedly being eyed for a pivotal cameo in the much-anticipated Jailer 2. The news has sent waves of excitement through fan communities, further amplified by a vintage video of Hrithik speaking about his early encounter with none other than Superstar Rajinikanth, which has now gone viral across social media platforms. ‘Jailer 2’ OTT: Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Film Seals Record Streaming Deal Amid Leak Buzz? Here’s What We Know.

Hrithik Roshan to Make Cameo Appearance in Jailer 2?

Reports indicate that Hrithik Roshan is currently in advanced talks for a special appearance in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2. This development comes after initial approaches to Shah Rukh Khan for the same role reportedly did not materialise due to the latter's prior commitments to his upcoming film King. According to a report by Valai Pechu, the production house, Sun Pictures, subsequently approached Hrithik, who is said to have shown keen interest in the character outline and the overall scale of the role.

If these discussions materialise into a confirmed deal, Hrithik's inclusion would undoubtedly add another layer of pan-India appeal to the already high-profile sequel, promising a cinematic event of massive proportions. As of today, June 9, 2026, an official confirmation from either Hrithik Roshan or Sun Pictures is still awaited.

Hrithik Talking About Rajinikanth

The resurfacing of an old interview clip where Hrithik Roshan recounts his experience of working with Rajinikanth as a child artist has fuelled the current frenzy. The video, reportedly from a Filmfare interview and featured in the Netflix docu-series The Roshans, shows a young Hrithik talking about his role in the 1986 Hindi film Bhagwaan Dada, where he played Rajinikanth's foster son.

In the viral clip, Hrithik humbly refers to his younger self as an "ignorant, little, foolish boy who had no idea he was standing with the greatest legend of all time." He fondly recalls Rajinikanth's graciousness on set, sharing an anecdote where the superstar would deliberately take the blame for Hrithik's mistakes during shots, ensuring the child artist wouldn't feel conscious or disheartened.

Hrithik also expressed his mature perspective, stating, "Today, if I get a chance to work with him, I will be very different. I will realise the burden and the weight of the moment that I am sharing screen space with him." This heartwarming recollection has struck a chord with fans, highlighting the enduring respect and admiration Hrithik holds for the 'Thalaivar'

Hrithik Roshan Talks About Rajinikanth

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More About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The original film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, starred Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer. It also featured prominent cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

Jailer (2023) emerged as a monumental success, with an estimated worldwide box office collection of INR 605–650 crore. It became the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time and one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2023. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 7, 2023.

The sequel, Jailer 2, will also be helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran. Rajinikanth will reprise his iconic role, supported by an ensemble cast including S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, Jatin Sarna, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are expected to return in their cameo roles, and Mithun Chakraborty and Vijay Sethupathi have also confirmed their involvement. Additionally, Vinayakan will make a flashback appearance. ‘Raaka’: Shah Rukh Khan To Make Cameo in Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone’s Sci-Fi Epic After Turning Down ‘Jailer 2’? Here’s What We Know.

While an earlier September 2026 release was targeted, reports now suggest that Jailer 2 is likely to hit theatres for Diwali 2026. This adjustment comes as the filmmakers have opted for a month-long reshoot to refine key action sequences and ensure they maintain the grounded and realistic tone that resonated with audiences in the first film. The promotional teaser for Jailer 2 was officially released on January 14, 2025, coinciding with Pongal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Filmfare), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).