There has been a lot of curiosity around what B-Town celebrities’ bestie Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, does for a living. He knows that there is a lot of chatter around it and agrees that it amuses him. Orry, who was seen as a guest on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, has often given answers such as he’s a "liver, survivor" among many others. Who Is Orry Aka Orhan Awatramani? All You Need To Know About Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Suhana Khan’s BFF!

Asked if he plays around with the curiosity surrounding what he does, Orry told IANS: “I know there is a lot of chatter and curiosity around me. And sure it amuses me but I am not playing around to give answers to what I usually give. No, these are the answers. These are the real, raw answers.” Orry’s statements have usually gone viral. Be it “I am a liver” or “I am working on myself”.

Talking about the videos on what he says goes viral, Orry said: “I love it. I love that people are enjoying the things that I am saying. I love that people are resonating with what I am saying and doing. I love it. It means in some way they are loving me and who doesn’t want to be loved.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2023 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).