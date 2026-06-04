Pahlaj Nihalani Dies at 76: Govinda Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Filmmaker, Credits Him for His Global Fame (Watch Video)

Veteran Bollywood film producer and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani passed away on June 4, 2026, at the age of 76. Nihalani, who had been battling liver cirrhosis for the past four months, breathed his last at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. His family confirmed his demise in an official statement, and his last rites were performed later that afternoon at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. Pahlaj Nihalani, Filmmaker and Former CBFC Chairperson, Dies at 76 in Mumbai.

Govinda Pays Tribute to Pahlaj Nihalani

Actor Govinda, who visibly grew emotional while attending the final rites, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late producer, directly crediting him for his rise to global fame. Nihalani launched Govinda's career in the 1986 film Ilzaam and went on to collaborate with him on several massive box-office hits, including Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen. Speaking to the media at the funeral, Govinda expressed deep gratitude for Nihalani's guidance and support early in his life.

"Respected Pahlaj Nihalani ji I, and many actors like me who rose from poverty, had his support," Govinda said. "The Almighty gave him the task of lifting people from the ground to the sky. Many artists like us who are famous globally today achieved this through the blessings of people like him."

Govinda Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Pahlaj Nihalani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IWMBuzz (@iwmbuzz)

Pahlaj Nihalanis Prolific Cinema Career

Nihalani was a cornerstone of mainstream Bollywood commercial cinema throughout the 1980s and 1990s. He made his debut as a producer in 1982 with the Shatrughan Sinha-starrer Haathkadi before establishing himself as a reliable maker of action-dramas and family entertainers. Beyond launching Govinda, Nihalani was known for introducing other prominent actors to the industry, including Chunky Pandey in the 1987 film Aag Hi Aag and Divya Bharti in Shola Aur Shabnam.

His 1993 film Aankhen, directed by David Dhawan and starring Govinda and Pandey, became one of the highest-grossing films of that decade. In addition to his production work, Nihalani was heavily involved in trade leadership, serving as the president of the Association of Motion Pictures and TV Programme Producers for nearly three decades.

Controversial Tenure as CBFC Chief

In January 2015, Nihalani took on a highly public role when he was appointed chairperson of the CBFC. His tenure, which lasted until August 2017, was marked by intense debates regarding film censorship and artistic freedom in India. During his time at the board, Nihalani drew heavy criticism from the filmmaking fraternity for his conservative approach.

Notable controversies included trimming kissing scenes in the James Bond film Spectre, temporarily blocking the release of Lipstick Under My Burkha, and demanding 89 cuts to the drug-drama Udta Punjab, a decision later overturned by the Bombay High Court. Nihalani consistently defended his regulatory actions, stating he was strictly enforcing the board's established guidelines. He was replaced by lyricist Prasoon Joshi in late 2017 and subsequently returned to film production. Pahlaj Nihalani Dies: Former CBFC Chairperson and Veteran Filmmaker Passes Away at 76, Confirms IMPPA President Abhay Sinha.

Industry Mourns Pahlaj Nihalani

The funeral in Mumbai saw a large gathering of film industry veterans coming together to pay their respects. Alongside Govinda, figures such as Shatrughan Sinha, Saif Ali Khan, David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, and Farhan Akhtar were in attendance. Nihalani is survived by his wife, Nita, and their three sons, Deepesh, Vishal, and Chirag. You can watch an archival conversation regarding their professional history in this Exclusive Interview with Govinda and Pahlaj Nihalani, which highlights the close working relationship and mutual respect the duo shared over the decades.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).