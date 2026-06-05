Pahlaj Nihalani Dies: Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut Pay Heartfelt Tributes to Veteran Producer-Filmmaker (See Post)

Mumbai, June 4: Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Kangana Ranaut took to social media to mourn the sad demise of veteran producer-filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani. Both expressed deep sorrow over the loss and remembered his significant contribution to Indian cinema. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the ‘Gadar’ actor shared a throwback picture featuring himself with Pahlaj Nihalani and wrote, “Pahlaj ji was a very dear friend was a family, a gem of a person always ready to help anyone. His strength is warmth, his smile will always be with me.”

Kangana Ranaut also paid tribute to Pahlaj Nihalani on her X handle. She expressed her grief over his demise and remembered his contribution to Indian cinema. She extended her heartfelt condolences to his family and prayed for strength during this difficult time. Pahlaj Nihalani Dies at 76: Govinda Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Filmmaker, Credits Him for His Global Fame (Watch Video).

Sunny Deol Pays Heartfelt Tributes to Late Pahlaj Nihalani

Pahlaj ji was a very dear friend was a family, a gem of a person always ready to help anyone. His strength is warmth, his smile will always be with me.🙏 pic.twitter.com/GAZna6o63y — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) June 4, 2026

Kangana Ranaut Expresses Grief on Pahlaj Nihalani's Demise

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pahlaj Nihalani ji. A producer who backed numerous films, launched and supported many artists, and remained passionately committed to Indian cinema for decades, his contribution to the film industry will always be remembered. My… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 4, 2026

She tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pahlaj Nihalani ji. A producer who backed numerous films, launched and supported many artists, and remained passionately committed to Indian cinema for decades, his contribution to the film industry will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”

Randeep Hooda offered his condolences, writing, “Saddened by the passing of #PahlajNihalani ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.” Following the news of the filmmaker’s passing, Malaika Arora, along with her sister Amrita Arora and her son, visited his residence to pay their respects. They were spotted outside Pahlaj Nihalani’s home. Pahlaj Nihalani, Filmmaker and Former CBFC Chairperson, Dies at 76 in Mumbai.

Veteran film producer and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Pahlaj Nihalani, passed away this morning at his Mumbai residence. He died following a prolonged illness. His last rites are scheduled to be performed today at a crematorium in Santa Cruz, Mumbai.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).