Pahlaj Nihalani, Filmmaker and Former CBFC Chairperson, Dies at 76 in Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood film producer and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Pahlaj Nihalani, died on the morning of June 4, 2026, at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Sathyendra Dies: Tamil Actor and YouTuber Passes Away at 65, Mortal Remains Remain Unclaimed in Chennai.

The news of his passing was confirmed by entertainment journalist Vickey Lalwani, who shared details of the producer's final days. Nihalani had been battling health complications for the past four months after being diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

Producer Pahlaj Nihalani No More

According to the details shared by Lalwani, Nihalani's health had severely declined over the last month. He was under the medical care of Dr Jayant Barve and had been shifted from one hospital to another over the past 30 days before being admitted to Nanavati Hospital, where he ultimately passed away.

Lalwani noted that he had spoken to Nihalani’s wife, Nita, just a day prior to his death. While she was not forthcoming with specific details regarding her husband's condition at the time, she remained hopeful that he would pull through. Following the confirmation of his death, Lalwani expressed his condolences to the bereaved family during their hour of crisis.

A Career in Commercial Cinema

Nihalani was a highly recognisable figure in the Indian film fraternity, establishing himself as a prominent producer over several decades. He was widely known for backing big-budget, commercial Hindi blockbusters that defined a specific era of cinema.

Among his most notable box-office successes as a producer were movies like Aankhen, Andaz, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Talaash. His work was instrumental in shaping the commercial trajectory of Bollywood entertainment throughout the late 1980s and 1990s.

Pahlaj Nihalani's CBFC Tenure

In January 2015, Nihalani was appointed as the chairperson of the CBFC, a position he held until August 2017. His tenure as the head of the country's film certification body remains one of the most heavily debated in recent Bollywood history.

Nihalani frequently made headlines for his rigid stance on film certification. His leadership sparked intense dialogues within the entertainment industry, particularly regarding high-profile clashes over ordered cuts in films such as Udta Punjab and Lipstick Under My Burkha. He was eventually replaced by lyricist and screenwriter Prasoon Joshi in late 2017. ‘Chak De! India’ Actor Ramakant Daayama Dies at 69; Shubhangi Latkar Remembers Him as a ‘Beautiful Soul’.

Nihalani is survived by his wife and family. Members of the film fraternity are expected to offer their final respects later today.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).