Pakistani News Channel Displays Actor Aamir Khan's Picture in Place of Murder Accused MQM Leader Amir Khan, Twitter Has a Field Day With Funny Memes And Jokes (View Tweets)
Aamir Khan Falls Prey to Mistaken Identity (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

THIS is what a goof-up of epic proportions feels like, especially when it is out there for the world to see. A Pakistani news channel goofed up big time recently when they placed Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's photo on their bulletin in place of MQM leader Amir Khan, who is accused of murder. Yes, that happened! And when the incident made it to Twitter, netizens had a field day with them cracking jokes, generating memes and taking digs at the incident and the actor as well. Aamir Khan Watchlist for Coronavirus Lockdown: 7 Underrated Films of Mr Perfectionist You Should Check Out While in Quarantine.

The news channel in question fixed their mistake ASAP, but it was too late with screengrabs going viral. Pak journalist Naila Inayat shared a screengrab of the goof up. 'Aamir Khan' Trends on Twitter After Wrestler Babita Phogat’s Objectionable Tweet Draws Attention; Here's Why.

Check Out Her Tweet Below:

And soon followed a barrage of memes.

Check Them Out Below:

Okay... This Was EPIC:

Ouch:

Double Ouch:

On Point Here:

Can't Argue There:

Let The Spy Game Begin:

Aatma Ka Khel?

We Wonder if Aamir Khan Shares The Same Sentiment:

Aamir Khan was recently in the news for his donations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund, Chief Minister's Relief fund and he had also pledged to help support the daily wage workers working on Laal Singh Chaddha. Speaking of the film, which marks Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan's second outing after 3 Idiots, has stopped its shooting due to the Coronavirus outbreak and has been reportedly moved to 2021 for release.