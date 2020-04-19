Pakistani News Channel Displays Actor Aamir Khan's Picture in Place of Murder Accused MQM Leader Amir Khan, Twitter Has a Field Day With Funny Memes And Jokes (View Tweets)

Aamir Khan Falls Prey to Mistaken Identity (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

THIS is what a goof-up of epic proportions feels like, especially when it is out there for the world to see. A Pakistani news channel goofed up big time recently when they placed Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's photo on their bulletin in place of MQM leader Amir Khan, who is accused of murder. Yes, that happened! And when the incident made it to Twitter, netizens had a field day with them cracking jokes, generating memes and taking digs at the incident and the actor as well. Aamir Khan Watchlist for Coronavirus Lockdown: 7 Underrated Films of Mr Perfectionist You Should Check Out While in Quarantine.

The news channel in question fixed their mistake ASAP, but it was too late with screengrabs going viral. Pak journalist Naila Inayat shared a screengrab of the goof up. 'Aamir Khan' Trends on Twitter After Wrestler Babita Phogat’s Objectionable Tweet Draws Attention; Here's Why.

Check Out Her Tweet Below:

Headline: After 17 years MQM leader Amir Khan exonerated in a murder case. Didn't know Indian actor Amir Khan was in Pakistan for the last 17 years.. pic.twitter.com/YcUmg6LKfk — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 16, 2020

And soon followed a barrage of memes.

Check Them Out Below:

Okay... This Was EPIC:

Ouch:

😂😂😂 Remember his Wife suggested moving out of India. 😋 — Trisha (@Shahar_Ki_Ladki) April 16, 2020

Double Ouch:

His clone is staying in India since he felt unsafe here — Quarantined KD (@Sarojlenka) April 16, 2020

On Point Here:

Looks like Nelson Mandela type case and people in TN put big poster of Morgan Freeman 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 — Adroit (@veersaragarhi) April 16, 2020

Can't Argue There:

@aamir_khan has changed his Twitter profile pic anticipating this 😂 — Siddhartha Das (@sidharthone) April 16, 2020

Let The Spy Game Begin:

Pakistani spy hai kya aamir khan — Chandra Shekhar Yadav (@Iam_hindu_yadav) April 17, 2020

Aatma Ka Khel?

His soul was there ..😄😄 — Shivakshi (@Shivakshe) April 16, 2020

We Wonder if Aamir Khan Shares The Same Sentiment:

Aamir Khan was recently in the news for his donations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund, Chief Minister's Relief fund and he had also pledged to help support the daily wage workers working on Laal Singh Chaddha. Speaking of the film, which marks Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan's second outing after 3 Idiots, has stopped its shooting due to the Coronavirus outbreak and has been reportedly moved to 2021 for release.