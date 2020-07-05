Actor Jitendra Kumar went bald as his "self haircut" went wrong and he shared a picture of his "quarantine look" on social media. Jitendra, who has starred in "Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan" and "Panchayat", took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself flaunting his bald look. "When self hair-cut goes wrong #quarantinelook #newlook," Jitendra captioned the image. Chaman Bahaar Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar Impresses In This Engaging Rural Comedy About Peacocking.

The actor was recently seen in the digital film "Chaman Bahaar". The film is about a young 'paan' shop owner's bittersweet crush for a teenage girl in a small town setting. It also stars "Chaman Bahaar" Ritika Badiani, Bhuvan Arora and Alam Khan. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Actor Jitendra Kumar Believes Being Confident About Acting is Self-Destructive.

Check Out Jitendra Kumar’s Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram When self hair-cut goes wrong🙃 #quarantinelook #newlook A post shared by Jitendra Kumar (@jitendrak1) on Jul 4, 2020 at 10:13am PDT

Jitendra in June told IANS that the second season of his web-series "Panchayat" is "underway". "Actually, the lockdown started soon after we finished the first season, and things came to a halt. Writing and story lineup for the second season is already underway. Official planning will be done after the lockdown is lifted. But yes, it's on," Jitendra said.

