After regaling us with some very beautiful songs in the '80s, the '90s and the 2000's, the mellifluous voice of Pankaj Udhas has fallen silent. With profound sorrow, we bid farewell to a legendary ghazal maestro who, for decades, enchanted the hearts of millions with his soul-stirring melodies. The singer passed away on February 26 at the age of 72. As per his daughter's note on Instagram, his demise happened after a prolonged period of illness. Legendary Singer Pankaj Udhas Passes Away at 73 Due to Prolonged Illness, Daughter Nayaab Confirms Heartbreaking News.

Pankaj Udhas was a name synonymous with passion and lyrical depth, and in his tragic death, he left behind a legacy that transcends generations and emotions. The legendary singer has made a mark not only on stage shows and Bollywood playback singing but also on the indie-pop scene. Actors like Sameera Reddy and John Abraham made their humble beginnings by being part of his indie songs. And what's more, videos for most of the tracks also featured the singer himself.

As a tribute to this amazing singer, we look at 10 selected songs of Pankaj Udhas that have enthralled us over the years.

Jiyein Toh Jiyein

There are three versions of this lovely track, composed by Nadeem-Shravan, two male versions, each sung by Pankaj Udhas (the lighter version in comparison) and the late SP Balasubramhyam (the sombre one), and one female version sung by Anuradha Paudwal. All the three versions are equally mesmerising.

Chitti Aayi Hai

Once upon a time, and perhaps even now, a favourite song for all the migrant Indians working far away from their homes. This ghazal, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal for the 1986 Mahesh Bhatt film Naam, hits the right emotional chords if you are away from your loved ones and are yearning to be with them.

Aaj Phir Tumpe

The Dayavan song is infamously remembered for the long and age-inappropriate kissing scene between the late Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit. But let's not forget this is also a beautiful, sensuous duet sung by Pankaj Udhas and Anuradha Paudwal, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Jo Geet Nahi Janma

Featuring Madhuri Dixit and Mahabharat fame Nitish Bharadwaj, this semi-classical romantic track from the 1992 film Sangeet wins you over with Pankaj Udhas' melodious dulcet tones and Madhuri's dance. The song is composed by Anand-Milind. Pankaj Udhas Passes Away: Fans Express Grief Over Heartbreaking News of the Ghazal Icon’s Demise.

Niklo Na Benaqab

Part of his 2012 album, The Legend Forever, "Niklo Na Benaqab" has Pankaj Udhas' versatile singing complemented by some amazing lyrics. "Sab kuchh hame khabar hai nasihat naa kijiye... Kya honge ham kharab zamana kharab hai"... just poetry at its best.

Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein

Perhaps, the most popular indie track of the singer thanks to its many reruns on MTV and Channel V during the '90s, what makes this song so popular even now is not just the feel of the track, but also the video of the song that narrates a touching love story. Sameera Reddy was featured in this track.

Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera

One of Pankaj Udhas's famous tracks that brought him into limelight among the ghazal lovers. He later used the song in the 1988 film Ek Hi Maqsad, whose soundtrack he had composed. Not content with having this version, Pankaj Udhas once again released the song as an indie track that gained immense popularity in the late '90s.

Chupke Chupke

Aka, the song that gave us John Abraham. This song from the album, Mahek, has the former Gladrags Manhunt Contest winner show off his dimpled smile in all its glory to win quite the female fanbase for himself. The track is also quite playful and soulful.

Mahkhane Se

From the same album as Chupke Chupke, this song celebrates friendship in its inebriated glory. Pictured on Vishal Singh and Sudhanshu Pandey, it is a nice track with simple but lovely lyrics.

Na Kajare Ki Dhaar

The soundtrack of the 1994 film Mohra is dominated by the instant popularity of "Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast" and "Tip Tip Barsa Paani". However, Pankaj Udhas-crooned "Na Kajare Ki Dhaar" enjoyed a resurgent popularity over the years, especially the duet version with Sadhana Sargam. Although the rest of the songs were composed by Viju Shah, this song was actually composed by Kalyanji-Anandji for an unreleased film, which he used here.

Pankaj Udhas may have departed this world, but his music remains an immortal testament to the indelible impact one artist can have on the souls of countless admirers. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

