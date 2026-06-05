PM Modi Gave the Moniker ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ to Our Labour Class, Says Kangana Ranaut

The trailer of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was unveiled today, offering a powerful and deeply moving glimpse into a story inspired by true events — where ordinary people rose with extraordinary bravery to save over 400 lives in the face of unimaginable terror. Headlined by Kangana Ranaut, the film shifts the focus from celebrated heroes to nurses and ward boys who became the nation’s quiet saviours when it mattered most.

The film is largely set within the confines of a hospital. The trailer establishes a gripping contrast between chaos outside and courage within. As fear tightens its grip on the city, it is the hospital staff, nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel, lift operators, and administrators who refuse to abandon their posts. Inspired by real-life incidents, the trailer underlines a chilling truth: without them, the system would collapse in a single day. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata': Kangana Ranaut Reveals How John Abraham Made the Film’s Title Possible.

Talking at the launch of the trailer, Kangana Ranaut, who is also the Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, shared that it was Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi who first coined the moniker of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata on the labourers of India. “The name, Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata, was bestowed upon the labour class of our country by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2025. The people we call specially abled, he changed it into Divyangjan. Similarly, the Yojanas made for widow women, he renamed it to Kalyani Yojana. The workers who make products with their hands, he called them Vishwakarma. He recognised our labourers and called them the Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata, and that really touched us. Hence, we wanted this title,” she shared.

When asked if she hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi to watch the film, she said, “Eventually, this story is of every Indian — regardless we know them or not. And if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also watch the film after seeing the title, it’ll be a great message for everyone.” 'Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata' Trailer: 'Don't Underestimate the Power of Ordinary People' Sets the Tone for Kangana Ranaut's Drama (Watch Video).

Besides Kangana Ranaut, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan—each portraying characters who reflect the invisible backbone of society.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will be distributed by Pen Marudhar and songs are available with Zee Music. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.