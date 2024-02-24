It's Pooja Bhatt's birthday, and the actress turns 52! Making her debut at the age of 17, Pooja went on to achieve success at quite a young age, just like her younger sister, Alia Bhatt. One of the most popular and sought actresses in the 90's, Pooja was a part of some of the biggest blockbusters like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Sadak, Chaahat and Angrakshak, among others. With her radiant beauty and fearless persona, she etched her name in the world of cinema. Pooja recently made headlines by entering the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, where she captivated audiences and also secured her spot as a finalist. Bigg Boss 17 FINALE: Top 5 Contestants Receive Exclusive Guidance from Guests Ahead of the Ultimate Showdown (Watch Video).

Bhatt's hit movies were equally famous for their songs, so on her special day, here's taking a look at the top 5 most iconic songs of the actress.

"Baadalon Mein Chup Raha Ha" - Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee

This romantic track from Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee featuring Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Roy is sung in the soulful voices of Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. Composed by Anu Malik, this song became one of Bhatt's most loved and famous songs.

"Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla" - Zakhm

The song "Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla" is a timeless classic featuring Nagarjuna and Pooja Bhatt in a romantic portrayal. Sung beautifully by Alka Yagnik and composed by M M Kreem, it continues to captivate audiences with its enchanting melody and heartfelt lyrics

"Chaahat Na Hoti" - Chaahat

This enchanting melody, sung by Alka Yagnik and Vinod Rathod, captures the essence of a delightful romance blossoming between Pooja Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. Again, a musical genius by Anu Malik.

"Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin" - Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

The title track of the 1991 film "Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin," starring Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt, remains one of Bollywood's most iconic songs. Sung by the talented duo Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu, this beautiful melody has etched itself into the hearts of fans worldwide. In fact, the entire album of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin is nothing short of a musical blessing, offering a delightful array of tunes that continue to captivate listeners even today.

"Tumhein Apna Banane Ki Kasam" - Sadak

One of the best love songs of all time, "Tumhein Apna Banane Ki Kasam", featuring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, is touted to be one of Bollywood's most romantic tracks to date. Sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu, this song never gets old. Sanjay Dutt and Wifey Maanayata Dutt Wish Each Other On Their 16th Wedding Anniversary With Heartwarming Posts!.

These were outtopic picks of the actress' best songs of all time. Here's wishing Pooja Bhatt a wonderful birthday and hoping she keeps entertaining us in the upcoming years as well.

