Actress Poonam Pandey is known to grab headlines and leave the netizens wide eyed. This time it is about her marriage. Her fans were surprised to find about her low key engagement and later marriage with Sam Bombay. The two got hitched on September 11, 2020. However, just in few days, the actress has now made a shocking revelation that she was assaulted, molested and threatened by her husband. Sam got arrested in Canacona, Goa, post her official complaint. This is not first time when the actress' life made headlines. Take a look at five controversies in which she was involved. Poonam Pandey Gets Husband Sam Bombay Arrested in Goa for Assault and Threats Barely Few Days After Marriage.

Stripping For World Cup Win

Many might remember this one for her statement during World Cup 2011 was sensational news. She had promised publicly to strip down naked if India won the world cup. However, that did not materialize even though India won as she later claimed that BCCI banned her from doing so.

Bathroom Secrets by Poonam Pandey

The actress started a YouTube series named Bathroom Secrets. However, due to the controversial and obscene content, it was blocked by YouTube.

Sachin Tendulkar Morphed Image Controversy

Poonam once again found herself surrounded with controversy after a morphed image cropped up. In this image, former Indian International cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's image was morphed on Lord Vishnu's body and Poonam's nude image was seen alongside. Poonam was displeased by the same and also was also booked under Section 295A of the IPC.

Tiff With Raj Kundra

She had a major tiff with Shilpa Shetty's businessman-husband, Raj Kundra. The actress filed a complaint in the Bombay High Court against him accusing him and his associates of illegally using content featuring her despite the termination of their contract.

The App

Poonam Pandey launched her own app on Google Play Store. However, due to controversial and objectionable content, it was pulled down by Play Store. However, she made it available on her own website later on.

