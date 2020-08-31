Pranab Mukherjee died at a hospital in Delhi on Monday. The former Indian President was admitted to the hospital on August 10 where he underwent brain surgery to treat a clot. Eventually, he was tested positive for COVID-19 and had been battling for his life. On Monday, his son confirmed that Pranab breathed his last. Condolences are coming in from all walks on social media. The members of the Hindi film industry have also paid their last respects on social media. Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to console the demise of Pranab Mukherjee. He also shared a picture where he is receiving his first National Film Award in the presence of the late President. Pranab Mukherjee Dies at 84: Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh Condole the Death (Read Tweets).

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President of India Shri #PranabMukherjee Sir. His contribution to our nation will always be remembered. Had the good fortune of sharing this special moment with him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers" Into the Wild With Bear Grylls: Akshay Kumar Shares a Sneak-Peek Into the Maddening Adventure, Episode To Release on September 11 on Discovery+ (Watch Video).

In the picture, Akshay is being awarded the honour, in the year 2017, for his performance in the film, Rustom.

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Tweet For Pranab Mukherjee Here:

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President of India Shri #PranabMukherjee Sir. His contribution to our nation will always be remembered. Had the good fortune of sharing this special moment with him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mfyOSOyXcj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 31, 2020

Akshay is not the only Bollywood actor who shared a picture with Pranab Mukherjee. Parineeti Chopra has also been awarded the National Film Award, for her performance in Ishqzaade, at the 60th ceremony. She also shared the pic of the moment on her Twitter.

Check Out Parineeti Chopra's Tweet Here:

Pranab Mukherjee served as the President of Indian from the year 2012 to 2017. his death is indeed a great loss to the nation. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 11:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).