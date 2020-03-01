Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough Celebrate Their Fourth Wedding (Leap Year) Anniversary!

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Preity Zinta is one of the chirpiest actresses of Bollywood. She is adorable, gorgeous, straightforward, honest when it comes to express her opinions, and much more. Her vivacious personality have been loved by her fans. Be it comedy, romantic or intense drama, Preity has pulled off every role with absolute perfection. Yes, her fans do miss her watching on the big screen. But all are glad that she is super active across social media platforms and often gives a glimpse of her off screen life. 7 Movie Characters Which Prove Why No One Will Ever Match Preity Zinta's Bubbly Charm.

Preity Zinta has shared a post posing with her hubby dearest, Gene Goodenough. It is special because is their fourth wedding anniversary and the best part is, it is leap year anniversary. For the unversed, Preity and Gene tied the knot in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016. The wedding ceremony was a private affair, attended by family members and close pals. The duo had later hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for which many Bollywood stars were seen in attendance.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough’s wedding anniversary celebration would be special, as this time, it is leap year. While sharing the post she wrote, “Happy Anniversary my darling It’s been 4 years & it still feels like yesterday. Love you to the moon & back #Patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting”. Checkout the lovely couple’s pic below. Preity Zinta Shooting for American Sitcom 'Fresh Off The Boat'.

Preity Zinta With Husband Gene Goodenough

Aren’t they looking adorable? Here’s wishing Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough tons of love and a wonderful journey of togetherness. Happy wedding anniversary, Preity and Gene!