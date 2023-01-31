Preity Zinta might be away from the limelight since quite a long time, but she's still fans' fave. The dimpled beauty entered in the biz with Dil Se and proved she's here to stay with her acting prowess. With a career spanning over 15 years, she was among the most admired actresses during her reign. Even though she's married to Gene Goodenough in the US, fans still love her and desperately want the dimpled beauty to make a comeback. And as the actress celebrates her birthday today, it's time to laud her. Preity Zinta Is Back in Mumbai, Shares Video From Her Visit to Siddhivinayak Temple – WATCH.

On the occasion of Preity's birthday, we bring to you some her best performances from the big screens which prove that she's a versatile star.

Dil Se (1998)

This was the film through which Preity stepped into Bollywood. Even though she had little screen time in this flick, the actress did grab the limelight when in one of the scenes when she asks the lead (Shah Rukh Khan) ‘are you a virgin?’. Brilliant is the word!

Kya Kehna (2000)

Preity Zinta made audience smile, laugh and cry as Priya Bakshi in this unorthodox film. The actress portrayed the role of a teenage girl who gets pregnant and from there on fights with society to survive as a single mother. It was a new wave of cinema and starred Saif Ali Khan opposite her.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

This movie has definitely hero-centric, but still, Preity shined. Her portrayal as Shalini, a modern, independent yet attached to her roots kinda girl won hearts. Her camaraderie with Aamir Khan was also much talked. Bravo! Preity Zinta and Iulia Vantur’s Los Angeles Lunch Date Is All About Gorgeous Pictures!

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Preity Zinta once again collaborated with her lucky charm Shah Rukh Khan in this film and took home the Filmfare award for Best Actor in Leading Role (female) trophy. Here, she was seen as an NRI girl who is shy, hesitant yet sexy in her own way. Fans fell in love with Naina Catherine Kapur.

Veer Zaara (2004)

This wasn’t a typical Yash Chopra film and showcased the story of how Preity (Zaara), a Pakistani girl falls in love with an Indian man, Veer (SRK). This beyond the borders love saga was hit and the actress’ act was much appreciated.

That's it, guys! These are our top five picks from Preity Zinta's filmography. Tell us in the comment section, which movie from the above list is your fave?

