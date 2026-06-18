Preity Zinta Gets Court Nod To File Suit Against Google, Meta Over AI Deepfake Content

The Bombay High Court has granted actor Preity Zinta permission to institute a suit against Google LLC, Meta Platforms and other entities over alleged AI-generated deepfake videos, manipulated images, chatbot personas and other digital content that she claims violate her rights.

According to Live Law Biz, Justice Abhay Ahuja on Tuesday, June 17, allowed Zinta's petition seeking leave to file the suit before the Bombay High Court and disposed of the matter. The proposed suit alleges infringement of the actor's personality rights, copyright and moral rights.

According to submissions made before the court, the proposed suit seeks an injunction against the respondents. Advocate Rohan Kadam, appearing for Zinta, submitted that the proposed suit seeks an injunction against the respondents. The claims relate to alleged breach of personality rights, copyright infringement, loss of goodwill and reputation, and violation of moral rights under the Copyright Act, 1957.

According to the submissions, the respondents, through AI-generated deepfake videos, memes, manipulated images, AI-generated chatbot personas and other digital content, had "created, uploaded, disseminated and made available to the general public from the various platforms" content that was infringing her rights.

Jurisdiction Arguments Before the Court

Kadam told the court that Zinta is an Indian national who primarily resides and works in Mumbai. He argued that her goodwill, reputation and persona are situated within the jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court.

The court also recorded the submission that the allegedly offending content was being disseminated not only in Mumbai but across the world. Kadam further submitted that while part of the cause of action had arisen within the court's jurisdiction, the respondents had offices outside its jurisdiction and the alleged activities were taking place on online platforms.

Court Grants Leave to File Suit

After considering the submissions and examining the leave petition along with the proposed plaint, the court held that leave ought to be granted.

Granting the relief sought, the court ordered, "that this Hon'ble Court be pleased to grant leave under Clause XII of the Letters Patent to enable the Petitioner to file the present Suit in this Hon'ble Court." The petition was accordingly allowed and disposed of.

The case adds to a growing number of legal disputes involving AI-generated content, deepfakes and the unauthorized use of public figures' identities online. Personality rights and copyright protections have increasingly become central issues as celebrities and creators seek legal remedies against the misuse of their likeness, image and reputation on digital platforms.

The Bombay High Court's order currently grants Zinta permission to institute the suit. The substantive claims against the respondents are expected to be examined once the matter proceeds further before the court.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).