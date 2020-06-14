Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Pritam Birthday: Beautiful Songs by The Music Composer That Will Make You Fall In Love With 'Love' (Watch Videos)

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 08:00 AM IST
Pritam Birthday: Beautiful Songs by The Music Composer That Will Make You Fall In Love With 'Love' (Watch Videos)
Pritam (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bollywood is blessed with many amazing music artists. One of them is music composer, Pritam. As he celebrates his birthday today, we thought this would be a perfect time to appreciate his some of the most beautiful compositions that he has created for the Bollywood film album. Of course, the list is long but there are some songs that can never be (or should not be) rehashed at any cost! Take a look at those.

Hawayein- Jab Harry Met Sejal

The song is breezy and that which fits perfectly into the category of the old-school romance.

Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

This song is one of the most heart wrenching ones from the recent times. You can't not feel bad!

Ilahi (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

The track is a complete hip vibe to it and should be one's compulsory musical company while travelling.

Shayad (Love Aaj Kal-2020)

Original and melody, both returned with this romantic song from this era. Some hope ahead!

In Dino (Life In a Metro)

The track that gives your own heart a permission to fall in love, is just wonderful. Hai Tujhe Bhi Ijaazat...

These are some of the beautiful songs that are just enough to compel you to fall in love with yourself, partner and the concept of love itself! We hope you enjoyed the list as you can play them on loop while the rain pours outside! Thank You Pritam Da for these gems, Happy Birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

