Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been quarantining at their LA home amid coronavirus. The couple have been spending time along with their pet dogs and we even got a glimpse of all the fun they are having in their Instagram posts. The duo were clicked to be a part of British Vogue for their 'Way Back Home' August issue which features celebrities in quarantine and well, a beautiful snap of PeeCe learning piano along with Nick Jonas guiding her was recently shared by the Vogue handle. A few months ago, the actress had revealed that Nick has been tutoring her in piano and it sure looks like a fun way to spend the quarantine. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Uses a ‘Thappad’ Analogy to Thank Anubhav Sinha After He Praises Her Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Amazon Studios!

The Vogue British handle shared the gorgeous snap of the couple and along with it also shared an anecdote from their interview with the couple. Priyanka mentioned in her Vogue interview that quarantine has been the easest time for her given that her family is back in India. She said, "Although it has been really, really difficult being apart from my mom and brother, who are both in India, I’m so grateful to have spent time with my husband, family and dogs." Well, we can certainly imagine how difficult it must be given how close Priyanka is to her mom who is always by her side. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Signs First Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios, Shares The Big News On Social Media!

Check Out the Quarantine Snap of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

Previously, Priyanka had mentioned that Nick and her using this quarantine time creatively. She said, "Creativity has always been an outlet for me to relieve anxiety. I've been writing my book, reading scripts and developing content for film and TV - and I'm trying to learn the piano." Well, we certainly can't wait to see more pictures of the couple from his 'quarantine' issue of the magazine.

