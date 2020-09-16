It's September 16 and it happens to be special because it is Nick Jonas' birthday. While fans of the singer from across the globe have been pouring in wishes for him. Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra too recently took to social media to share an adorable video wishing her husband on this special day. The cute video showcases some of Nick Jonas' cutest moments not only with Priyanka but also from his live performances and The Voice moments. Along with the video, Nick Jonas also had a lovely message as she wished her beloved hubby. Nick Jonas Birthday: From Find You to Close - 5 Tracks Of the Singer That Made Us Fall In Love With His Gorgeous Vocals.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a video featuring Nick Jonas and wrote, "So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love." The video has Nick having a good time and some of his moments with Priyanka in the video include from the time when the duo were grooving to some Bollywood hits and Nick had taken a sudden liking towards 'desi' music. Apart from this, we also see a series of romantic moments of the duo where they are seen on a horse-riding and close-dancing in a sunlit field. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares a Romantic Picture with Her ‘Forever Guy’ Nick Jonas and It’s Just Unmissable!

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Post Here:

Nick Jonas turned 28 on July 16, 2020 and with the coronavirus pandemic still raging on, we bet the singer is going to have a good time with family in a low-key ceremony. We can't wait to see some inside pictures from the singer's bash. Here's wishing the talented singer a very happy birthday from us too!

