Priyanka Chopra is easily one of the biggest global icons who seems to be pushing the boundaries every time she takes up a project. She has done it all and is the only Bollywood actress to make it this big as an international artist. She's an inspiration to many and hence is all set to be one of the speakers at the 2020 virtual Girl Up Global Leadership Summit, taking place between July 13 to 15. The actress take to Instagram to give details about the same and we have to say, we surely couldn't have been prouder. Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Donate $100,000 to Women Doing Their Bit in the Health Crisis.

The actress took to Instagram to say, "No matter their background, girls have the power to transform themselves, their communities, and the world around them. @GirlUpcampaign is a global gender equality movement teaching girls to lead TODAY. They are bringing some of the worlds top female leaders and changemakers for the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15! I’m so excited to be a part of this empowering event."Priyanka Chopra Takes Up WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge' and Further Nominates Nick Jonas, Amitabh Bachchan for Same.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Post Here:

Priyanka joins an impressive list of women who will be speaking at the event including the likes of former First lady, Michelle Obama, actress and activist Jameela Jamil and also one of Priyanka's close friends, Meghan Markle who makes her first public appearance since Harry and her gave up their titles from the Royal Family.

