In the midst of Valentine's Week, Promise Day shines bright on February 11th, urging couples to express their love with heartfelt promises. Beyond gifts and gestures, it's a day to affirm unwavering commitment and support through joys and challenges. As the fifth day of this love-filled journey, Promise Day emphasizes the importance of keeping vows and building trust for lasting relationships. If you promise something to your special person, it should be fulfilled at any cost. Promise Day 2024: From Infinity Rings to Bracelets With Name, Three Meaningful Promise Gifts With Symbols To Strengthen Your Bond.

A relationship is incomplete without promises, and if you are someone who wants to promise something to your partner this Valentine's week and are not able to do it, do not worry; we have got you covered. Presenting a filtered list of the best Bollywood songs to dedicate to your partners and express your feelings this Promise Day.

"Kasam Ki Kasam" - Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

This song from Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, starring Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhishek Bachchan, marks the first entry on our list. Kareena Kapoor's emotive expressions, intertwined with love, happiness, and sorrow, alongside KS Chitra's soulful vocals, make it an unforgettable musical experience.

"Wada Karle Sajna Tere Bina"- Haath Ki Safai

Enveloped in the mesmerizing chemistry of Vinod Khanna and Simi Garewal, this timeless melody is graced by the enchanting voices of Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi.

"Sanam Teri Kasam" - Sanam Teri Kasam

This melodic track from the movie Sanam Teri Kasam is a gem. With powerful lyrics by Sameer and sung by Ankit Tiwari, the song carries so many emotions with it. This romantic track is a must-listen on this day.

"Wada Karo Nahin Chodoge Tum Mera Saath" - Aa Gale Lag Jaa

Strengthen the bonds with your loved ones with this timeless tune from the movie Aa Gale Lag Jaa, starring Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore. Let the soulful song sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar inspire you to create a lasting bond with your partner.

"Waada Raha Sanam" - Khiladi

One of the timeless classics from the 90s, from Akshay Kumar starrer Khiladi, perfectly captures the essence of the occasion. This enchanting melody, beautifully sung by Abhijit and Alka Yagnik, showcases Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Jhulka exchanging vows of eternal togetherness.

"Kasme Vaade Nibhayenge Hum" - Kasme Vaade

The song "Kasme Vaade Nibhayenge Hum" from the film Kasme Vaade is sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. Share this beautiful melody with your loved ones and let them know that your promises are as everlasting as this mesmerising song.

"Wada Raha Pyar Se Pyar Ka" - Khakee

"Wada Raha Pyar Se Pyar Ka" from the movie Khakee undoubtedly claims the top spot on our list. Its enchanting melody, complemented by the mellifluous voices of Shreya Ghoshal and Arnab Chakraborty, effortlessly captivates the listener. The serene backdrop depicted through the scenic screenplay featuring Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai adds an extra layer of charm to this unforgettable musical masterpiece. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: BTS Video of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Upcoming Film Offers a Glimpse of the ‘Extraordinary Action’ – WATCH.

These were our top picks for the day. Play these songs this Promise Day to win over your loved ones.

