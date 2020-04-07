Purab Kohli Confirms He Tested Positive for COVID-19 With His Entire Family But Assures They Have Recovered Completely

Purab Kohli is probably the second Bollywood celeb who has tested positive for novel coronavirus. No, the actor wasn't in India but in London where he started showing symptoms of COVID-19 along with his entire family. The actor took to his Instagram account to share details of their recovery after getting treated for this virus. Purab's daughter, Inaya got it first and she had a mild cold and cough for two days. Later, his wife Lucy started showing the same symptoms followed by the actor and finally their son, Osian. Kanika Kapoor Deletes Instagram Post of Her Coronavirus Diagnosis Days after Facing Backlash on Social Media.
"Just wanted to share it with you if it helps reduce the panic a little to know someone who has had it and is fine. On Wednesday last week we were out of self imposed quarantine and are not contagious any longer," read a part of his lengthy caption. While the actor insists that they no longer have any symptoms, he also emphasizes on the amount of rest your body needs to recover. "Please stay safe. I hope none of you get it but if you do, know that your body is strong enough to fight it," he added while also explaining the importance of getting the right treatment from your physician. Sonam Kapoor On Kanika Kapoor After She Tests Positive For Coronavirus: India Was Not Self Isolating But Playing Holi.
Check Out Purab Kohli's Instagram Post
Hey guys, we’ve just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with Covid 19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness. Inaya got it first and very mild. A cough and a cold for two days. Then Lucy got it more in the chest, quite similar to the cough symptom everyone has been talking about. Then me, i got a solid cold for one day which was horrid then it vanished and this irritating cough set in for 3 days. Three of us had only mild 100-101 temperatures and fatigue. Osian got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day. We were constantly in touch with the GP on the phone. Apparently everyone in London is getting it and its rampant here, and a few people we know have gotten it. Just wanted to share it with you if it helps reduce the panic a little to know someone who has had it and is fine. On Wednesday last week we were out of self imposed quarantine and are not contagious any longer. We were doing 4 to 5 steams and salt water gargles a day, ginger haldi honey mixtures to sooth the throat really helped. Also warm water bottles on the chest really helped relax the chest. Hot baths helped the fluie feelings. And of course lots and lots of rest even now after two weeks we can feel our bodies still recovering. Please stay safe. I hope none of you get it but if you do, know that your body is strong enough to fight it. Seek proper advice from your doctors as intensity of each case is different as was in my household alone. And please stay home and rest the body as much as possible. Lots of love. #CoronaVirus #Covid19 #Recovery #DontPanic #Breathe #Calm
Meanwhile, Bollywood singer, Kanika Kapoor who was first B-town celeb to have tested positive for coronavirus was discharged from the Lucknow hospital after her reports came in negative twice. The singer has been advised complete rest and we are praying for her speedy recovery.