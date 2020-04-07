Purab Kohli Confirms He Tested Positive for COVID-19 With His Entire Family But Assures They Have Recovered Completely

Purab Kohli with his family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Purab Kohli is probably the second Bollywood celeb who has tested positive for novel coronavirus. No, the actor wasn't in India but in London where he started showing symptoms of COVID-19 along with his entire family. The actor took to his Instagram account to share details of their recovery after getting treated for this virus. Purab's daughter, Inaya got it first and she had a mild cold and cough for two days. Later, his wife Lucy started showing the same symptoms followed by the actor and finally their son, Osian. Kanika Kapoor Deletes Instagram Post of Her Coronavirus Diagnosis Days after Facing Backlash on Social Media.

"Just wanted to share it with you if it helps reduce the panic a little to know someone who has had it and is fine. On Wednesday last week we were out of self imposed quarantine and are not contagious any longer," read a part of his lengthy caption. While the actor insists that they no longer have any symptoms, he also emphasizes on the amount of rest your body needs to recover. "Please stay safe. I hope none of you get it but if you do, know that your body is strong enough to fight it," he added while also explaining the importance of getting the right treatment from your physician. Sonam Kapoor On Kanika Kapoor After She Tests Positive For Coronavirus: India Was Not Self Isolating But Playing Holi.

Check Out Purab Kohli's Instagram Post

Meanwhile, Bollywood singer, Kanika Kapoor who was first B-town celeb to have tested positive for coronavirus was discharged from the Lucknow hospital after her reports came in negative twice. The singer has been advised complete rest and we are praying for her speedy recovery.