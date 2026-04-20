Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan once again proved why his words carry as much weight as his performances. On April 15, 2025, the veteran actor shared a simple yet powerful thought on his X (formerly Twitter) account, “Success comes to those who dare and act.” Amitabh Bachchan Remembers ‘Ma’ Teji Bachchan’s ‘Dupatta’ Remedy, Soothing Words ‘All Shall Be Well’,

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Post on X - See Post

T 5711 - "Success comes to those who dare and act " — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 15, 2026

Amitabh Bachchan’s Quote on Success

The quote may be short, but it struck a deep chord with fans across social media. Known for regularly sharing reflections, poems and life lessons, Big B’s latest message quickly gained attention for its clarity and impact. In a world where many hesitate before taking risks, the actor’s words serve as a reminder that success is not just about talent or luck-it is about courage and taking action. Fans flooded the comments section with appreciation, calling the quote “timeless,” “motivating” and “exactly what people need to hear.” Amitabh Bachchan’s New Year Take Goes Viral as He Says ‘Only 363 Days Left for 2027’ After Just 2 Days of 2026.

Amitabh Bachchan Inspires Generations With Wisdom

Over the years, Big B has built a reputation not just as an iconic performer but also as a voice of wisdom. Whether through his films or his social media presence, he continues to inspire multiple generations. This latest quote is yet another example of how the superstar uses his platform to encourage positivity and growth, proving that sometimes, a single line is enough to spark big change.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).