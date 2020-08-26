Today, we are celebrating Radha Ashtami. We will be celebrating the birth anniversary of the Goddess Radha, consort of Lord Krishna. We all have grown up listening to stories about the eternal love between Radha and Krishna. Their love has also mystified cinema over the years. We often see references to them showing up in dialogues and songs. Sometimes, we talk about the purity of love with reference to them. Sometimes the songs are referring to the mischief of Krishna that Radha had to bear. Goddess Radha is a symbol of love and patience and compassion. Something that the lovers of today's world can surely aspire to be. Radha Ashtami Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Radhastami 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

So, today, as we celebrate Radha Ashtami, here are a few times when songs were dedicated to the Goddess. We would not recommend playing these songs officially for the day. But, we are just highlighting how much Radha has influenced our popular culture. Happy Radha Ashtami 2020 Wishes and Images Take Over Twitter: Netizens Share Beautiful Radha Krishna Photos With Messages to Send Greetings of Radhashtami.

Radha Kaise Jale (Lagaan)

Composed by AR Rahman, this song remains a timeless classic. Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan crooned the number. The lyrics spoke about Radha's possessiveness about Krishna. There is an innocent charm to this song.

Maiyya Yashoda (Hum Saath Saath Hain)

Anuradha Paudwal sang this eternally beautiful song for the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Radha is complaining to Krishna's mother about his antics.

Radhe Radhe (Dream Girl)

This modern-age number about how Krishna is incomplete without Radha is not only a good dance number but also a melodious ode to the love of the Gods.

Radha (Jab Harry Met Sejal)

The chorus of this song hits differently. Anushka Sharma's character responds to Shah Rukh Khan by comparing her affection for him with what Radha had for Krishna. Sunidhi Chauhan's voice is magical.

Ek Radha Ek Meera (Ram Teri Ganga Maili)

This old classic from the film Ram Teri Ganga Maili is a moving tribute to the love for Krishna.

So, which one is your favourite song about or from Radha. Is there a song that we missed? Please tell us. Our DMs on all socials are open.

